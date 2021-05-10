Comal County health officials added 26 new COVID-19 cases and 25 recoveries on Monday morning, putting the county at 351 active cases.
Seventeen of the newest cases are confirmed, while nine are probable. Seven of the cases are hospitalized.
There have been 317 deaths since the pandemic arrived locally in March of 2020, but there have been far fewer since vaccinations began, and Comal County's most recent death was someone who had tested positive late last year.
On Monday, Comal County hospitals reported caring for 13 COVID-19 patients with three in intensive care an one on a ventilator. Those numbers, as well as the regional hospitalization rate continue to be lower than seen in the past.
The percentage of hospital beds in use by COVID-19 patients in the 22-county region that includes both Comal and Guadalupe counties was at 3.02% on Monday.
The county's seven-day positivity rate for the slower molecular test was at 3.76% on Monday while the quicker antigen test rate was at 4.07%.
The Comal County Health Department, which administers the Moderna vaccine, has appointments available for vaccination for those 18 and older online at www.mycomalcounty.com .
Most doctor's offices, pharmacies and some grocery stores are also offering vaccinations, including the Pfizer vaccine which is eligible for those who are as young as 16.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 51.12% of eligible Comal County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 38.74% are fully vaccinated.
In neighboring Guadalupe County, which has a portion of the city of New Braunfels, 44.30% of eligible residents has had at least one shot, while 33.80% are fully vaccinated.
