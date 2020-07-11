A woman in her 90s from Kirkwood Manor in New Braunfels is Comal County's 22nd COVID-19 death, officials said Saturday afternoon.

The woman, who had underlying medical conditions, died at the facility on Friday. She is the fourth Kirkwood Manor resident to die in the pandemic.

The county also reported 37 new cases of the disease with 25 of those confirmed and 12 probable. The numbers push the county's overall positivity rate — the percentage of tests with a positive result — to 15.10%, up from 14.75% on Friday and 12.67% one week ago.

Of the new cases, 29 are New Braunfels-area residents, four live north of Canyon Lake, two are from the Bulverde/Spring Branch area, one lives south of Canyon Lake, and one is from the Garden Ridge area. Seven are younger than 30, 19 are in their 30s or 40s, three are in their 50s or 60s, and eight are older than 70.

The county also confirmed 72 more recoveries from the disease, for a total of 458. With 22 deaths, the county now has 802 active confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases a number that marks the first decline in active cases since June 5. Of those, 51 are hospitalized, an increase of seven from Thursday.

Long-term residential care

Most of the county's deaths have been connected with long-term residential care facilities, with most of those deaths happening over the last week.

The county's office of public health has been tracking multiple cases at the facilities across the area but officials said the numbers might not be entirely included in the county’s overall numbers. Some could include staff members who live in other counties and test results that have not yet been confirmed.

The latest report on those cases include:

River Gardens, New Braunfels: 80 cases (58 residents, 22 staff), 1 death, 3 hospitalized

The Heights of Bulverde: 57 cases (33 residents, 24 staff), 6 deaths

Colonial Manor, New Braunfels: 50 cases (27 residents, 23 staff), 1 hospitalized

Kirkwood Manor, New Braunfels: 48 cases (32 residents, 16 staff), 4 deaths, 5 hospitalized

Hope Hospice, New Braunfels: 7 cases (staff)

Sundance Inn, New Braunfels: 3 cases (staff)

EdenHill, New Braunfels: 2 cases, both hospice workers

Legend Oaks, New Braunfels: 1 case, a resident who has died

Elan Westpointe, New Braunfels: 1 case (staff)

Advanced Home Health Services: 1 case (staff)

The county and city of New Braunfels have established a resource center at New Braunfels City Hall where facilities who need personal protective equipment and other resources can call 830-221-4618 to request them.

As of Saturday morning, Public Health has received reports of 8,492 tests conducted with 977 confirmed cases and 305 probable cases.

Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.