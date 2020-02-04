On Monday, high school coaches found out their teams’ destinies for the next two years.
The University Interscholastic League, the state’s governing body for extracurricular public school activities, released its lists of competitive football and basketball districts for 2020-21 and 2021-22.
The assignments carried little surprise for New Braunfels and Smithson Valley, which will remain in Class 6A, but the arrival Davenport High School dropped Canyon’s enrollment numbers into Class 5A.
“We are excited to finally know who we will be competing with next year,” said Liana Tyler, Comal Independent School District athletic director. “Right now our coaches are busy scheduling next year’s competitions for the pre-season now that the districts have been laid out.”
The Texas Education Agency’s Public Information Management System compiles information on all Texas public school districts, which goes into a formula that determines a school’s average daily attendance, or ADM. The UIL uses that to determine athletic and academic districts, which are separated into six competitive conferences.
In the latest alignment, Class 6A schools have ADMs of 2,220 students or more; Class 5A (1,230-2,219), 4A (515-1,229), 3A (230-514), 2A (105-229) and A (104.9 or fewer).
The breakdown
The addition of San Antonio Harlan split Northside ISD schools into two nine-team districts and changed numerical designations for two other districts in 6A-Region IV.
Now 26-6A, the league featuring New Braunfels (2,635 ADM) and Smithson Valley (2,980 ADM) for football, volleyball and basketball changes to 27-6A. The district loses Canyon and San Marcos, but adds San Antonio Wagner and South San Antonio, and keeps Cibolo Steele, Converse Judson, San Antonio East Central and Schertz Clemens.
In July, Comal ISD trustees discussed boundaries and attendance projections for Davenport High School, located at 23555 Farm-to-Market Road 3009 in Garden Ridge and scheduled to open in August.
Then, Steve Stanford, the district’s executive communications director, said Davenport’s opening would reduce numbers at Canyon High School.
Davenport was projected to open with 701 students for 2020-21 and increase to 1,009 students for 2021-22. Canyon enrollment numbers would drop to 2,153 students the first year and 2,112 students the following year.
The numbers weren’t far off — as the UIL pegged Canyon’s ADM at 2,027 students and Davenport’s at 1,035. Davenport will compete on sub-varsity levels for football and volleyball until the UIL’s 2022-24 realignment. However, it begins varsity basketball this year — in the same district with Canyon Lake.
Canyon Lake (1,136 ADM) will compete against Austin LBJ, Burnet, Fredericksburg, Lampasas and Taylor in District 13-4A Division I football; and against Bandera, Boerne, Fredericksburg and Wimberley in 28-4A basketball.
Canyon moves into Region III for 5A-Division I football, where it will play Buda Johnson, Dripping Springs, Kyle Lehman, San Antonio Veterans Memorial, San Antonio Harlandale, San Antonio McCollum and Seguin in 12-5A.
The Cougars will compete in District 26-5A for basketball and volleyball, joining Boerne Champion, Buda Johnson, Dripping Springs, Kerrville Tivy, Kyle Lehman, San Antonio Alamo Heights, San Antonio Veterans Memorial and Seguin.
Canyon will be the District 26-5A chair for volleyball and basketball, with Comal ISD serving as District 12-5A-I football chair.
The UIL redistricting will be announced for academic, band and choir and other competitive sports at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.