Some H-E-B and Walmart locations in New Braunfels remain closed Wednesday due to continued winter weather conditions and rotating power outages.
According to a press release on its online newsroom page, the H-E-B locations on South Walnut Avenue at I-35 and on state Highway 46 in New Braunfels will remain closed on Wednesday.
The H-E-B location at Farm-to-Market Road 306 and I-35 was not on the closure list as of 10 a.m., but H-E-B says operating hours at its stores could change based on local conditions.
H-E-B stores that are operating on Wednesday are due to close at 7 p.m.
H-E-B management has been adjusting operating hours since the weekend due to the winter weather systems and rolling blackouts throughout the state.
"At H-E-B, our top priority is taking care of Texas, and we are prepared to help our fellow Texans in any situation our company and communities might face," the release stated.
Customers could also see limited time slots available for curbside and home delivery orders over the next few days.
The H-E-B & Favor Senior Support phone line will also be closed on Wednesday.
H-E-B said it would continue to closely monitor the situation and will resume regular hours as soon as possible.
The Walmart superstore location in New Braunfels is also closed on Wednesday, according to its website.
"Due to winter storms in many areas of the US, we're closing some locations for the safety of our associates and customers," Walmart said in a tweet.
A map of Walmart closures is available at https://bit.ly/3pwgWhz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.