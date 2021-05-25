This time last year, high school seniors in the New Braunfels and Comal independent school districts had little idea what expect from their commencements.
How and when they would happen were among the top queries after COVID-19 canceled ceremonies — scheduled years before for Texas State University’s Strahan Arena — and how the pandemic might shape graduations for years to come.
The Classes of 2020 got to experience both virtual and live graduations hosted successfully at high school stadiums that will welcome Classes of 2021 for events Wednesday through Saturday.
The weather will cooperate again this year, as after days of rain, clear skies with less humid conditions are forecast for the 2,300 grads set to walk stages and receive diplomas, beginning today with Comal Academy’s 85 seniors at 7 p.m. at Davenport High School’s auditorium.
New Braunfels High School will graduate more than 600 seniors at Unicorn Stadium at 8 p.m. Thursday. Rebecca Villarreal, NBISD communications director, said the ceremony will “mirror” last year’s, and again streamed live at NBISD’s YouTube channel.
“The graduates each received seven tickets for guests to allow for social distancing at the event,” she said, adding all attendees must have tickets and parking pass, and no tickets will be sold at the gate.
The ceremony will also feature live music performed by the Unicorn Band, she said.
“We are excited to come together – in person – and celebrate these students,” Villarreal said. “It is an exciting time in their lives and we admire their resilience and perseverance that led them to this day.”
Each Comal ISD senior received 10 tickets for family and friends this year, compared to the five they received last year.
“Graduation is not only a celebratory time for our seniors and their families, but also a time for us to reflect on all of the work our teachers, staff and administrators have done the previous 13 years to get our graduates military, career and college ready,” said Steve Stanford, Comal ISD executive communications director.
The 8 p.m. ceremonies will see 208 graduate from Canyon Lake High School at Hawk Stadium on Thursday; 680 from Canyon High School at Cougar Stadium on Friday; 73 from Memorial Early College High School at Cougar Stadium on Saturday, and 681 from Smithson Valley High School at Ranger Stadium, also on Saturday.
Wearing protective masks will not be mandatory at ceremonies this year, though both districts request those who think they might have coronavirus symptoms to stay home and watch live broadcasts.
For more on the graduations, parking and COVID-19 protection measures, visit high school graduation links at district websites, nbisd.org and comalisd.org.
