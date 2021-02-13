H-E-B is temporarily reducing its store hours of operation due to incoming winter weather in the area.
According to a press release, H-E-B locations in the area will operate from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, according to a news release Saturday.
The Wimberley H-E-B location will be open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday.
Officials with the San Antonio-based grocery chain said severe weather could delay product deliveries to stores, which might temporarily impact the supply of certain products.
Officials also said the company is working around the clock to get products to stores, and employees will continue to replenish items throughout the day.
"At H-E-B, our top priority is taking care of Texas, and we are prepared to help our fellow Texans in any situation our company and communities might face," the release stated. "As part of our ongoing preparation, our stores received increased product deliveries and have other measures in place to ensure our stores remain well stocked with the products our customers want and need."
Stores hours may be adjusted according to local conditions, and customers could also see limited time slots available for curbside and home delivery orders over the next few days.
H-E-B said it would continue to closely monitor the situation and will resume regular hours as soon as possible.
Cities across the region continue to experience severe cold weather that will bring freezing temperatures and icy conditions as well as sleet and snow in some areas. Forecasters expect the winter weather to continue into next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.