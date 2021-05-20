New Braunfels city officials are looking at a proposed ordinance amendment that would clarify who is responsible for maintaining sidewalks and driveways.
A usual practice among municipalities, city code currently places the responsibility for maintaining sidewalks on the owners or occupants of the property.
The ordinance also states that it’s the “obligation of the owner and occupant of any property abutting upon any defective, unsafe or hazardous sidewalk to repair the same at his own expense.”
But a possible revision could shift some of that responsibility to the city if the sidewalk was initially constructed since 2013 using city, state or federal funds.
Garry Ford Jr., assistant public works director and city engineer, told city council members earlier this month that city staff had received questions during capital project development and right-of-way negotiations regarding maintenance responsibility of sidewalks and shared-use paths constructed by the city using government funds.
“Sidewalks are a community priority and bring benefits to mobility, safety and quality of life,” Ford said. “Sidewalks are considered for all city and state roadway projects. We’ve worked on installing and constructing 50 miles of sidewalks by the city and also working with TxDOT since 2013.”
Ford said sidewalks are required in all new development and waivers from that requirement go before the council for consideration.
He added that some developers place funds in escrow for a future sidewalk project.
Some recent city-constructed sidewalk projects using city, state or federal funds include the Seele Elementary School and Landa Park areas, pedestrian improvements near Lone Star Elementary School on the city’s west side, San Antonio Street near downtown, South Walnut Avenue, and McQueeney Road and County Line Memorial Trail.
“These are the projects that we’ve been doing over the years and we’re trying to be smart about it, making key gap connections to improve mobility,” Ford said.
Ford said the current practice is to report sidewalk maintenance issues to the city’s Public Works Department, where staff members review, investigate and confirm the issue. Staff then determines the condition of the sidewalk and the necessary repairs.
If the issue requires a minor repair, Ford said public works crews take care of the work. If it’s a major repair, the city notifies the property owner.
“The action depends on the hazard, location and other factors,” Ford said. “The good thing is that reported maintenance issues are relatively small, so we don’t get too many of them. However, when we get an (Americans with Disabilities Act) complaint, that is a major issue where we’re coordinating with the city attorney’s office on how to address the complaint. Typically, it would take the city, working with the property owner, to come up with a fix for that specific ADA request.”
Ford added that the city is already responsible for maintaining projects that used state and federal funds but reiterated the need to clarify those responsibilities in city code.
He also said a potential ordinance could specify maintenance responsibilities based on roadway type, a shared plan between the city and the property owner or a homeowner’s association.
According to Ford, shifting any or all of the responsibilities to the city would require additional funding. For example, a new six-foot sidewalk would cost about $50 per square yard. In 2021 dollars, Ford said the cost would be about $1,667 for a 100-foot long sidewalk.
Ford added that annual funding would depend on maintenance needs and responsibility.
An ADA transition plan is underway, Ford said, which is a multiyear effort to determine the need and develop a plan to address those access issues.
“If the ADA plan finds discrepancies in the public right-of-way, we’re going to have to address that one way or the other, using the city, the homeowner or shared cost,” Ford said. “That’s a key aspect of it.”
Ford said city facility ADA assessments are underway and plans call for conducting right-of-way facility assessments this summer, including inventory, identification and cost estimates.
“This plan is important because it may impact future transportation funding,” he said.
Council members did not formally take a vote but came to a consensus to direct city staff members to continue efforts to review and craft a proposed ordinance for future consideration.
