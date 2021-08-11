Exactly one year ago, Comal Independent School District Superintendent Andrew Kim lashed out at San Antonio Metropolitan Health District’s directive that would have sidelined all Bexar County schools — including five from Comal ISD — from holding on-campus learning sessions.
After COVID-19 shuttered schools for months, Comal ISD became the first area district to open its doors to students for the 2020-21 school year. Now, the district faces a similar dilemma.
The city of San Antonio and Bexar County on Tuesday received a temporary injunction against Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order that has prohibited local officials and school districts from enforcing mask mandates.
Judge Antonia Arteaga granted the temporary restraining order blocking Abbott’s action, citing the need for masks in public schools as the highly contagious delta variant contributes to a surge in coronavirus cases across the state. The decision is temporary, pending a Monday hearing.
On Wednesday, as some area school districts took sides, both Comal and New Braunfels ISDs didn’t directly comment on their plans.
Steve Stanford, Comal ISD executive director of communications and governmental relations, said the district will share its back-to-school plans and COVID guidelines by the end of this week.
Rebecca Villarreal, NBISD communications director, said the district has not changed its guidelines. District officials said during a board meeting on July 28 that they will continue screening for COVID and sanitizing spaces, but can not enact a mask mandate.
Texas Education Agency guidance didn’t mandate school districts to conduct contract tracing. Metro districts in Houston, Dallas and Austin have vowed to continue including safety mandates as part of their back-to-school plans.
Ahead of Tuesday’s ruling, the city of San Antonio said it would use the temporary order to “immediately issue an order requiring masks in public schools and quarantine unvaccinated students determined to be in close contact with a COVID-19 positive individuals.”
The Bexar County Health Authority said it would impose mask requirements of all public schools offering instruction to students in any grades from pre-kindergarten through grade 12, effective immediately, following CDC recommendations for universal indoor masking and require all students (age 2 and older), staff, teachers and visitors to pre-K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a face mask indoors.
“Effective immediately, North East ISD will comply with this health directive and masks will be required indoors at all schools and District facilities throughout the duration of this temporary restraining order,” NEISD’s Facebook page said Tuesday evening. “As this situation continues its process throughout the court system, NEISD will keep our community updated.
“The District will provide masks to students and staff if needed. We hope that you will work with us in every effort to keep our schools open and safe.”
On Wednesday, Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD officials said they would not enforce Bexar County’s mandate.
Superintendent Clark Ealy said because the majority of its schools are located in Guadalupe County, the district is following a 2020 opinion from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton that stated “multi-county school districts should follow the health orders from the county in which the central administration building is located.”
“SCUCISD’s central administration building is in Guadalupe County. Guadalupe County is not under the TRO (temporary restraining order) that was granted on Tuesday, and it is our belief that all SCUCISD facilities must follow the Governor’s Executive Order prohibiting schools from mandating face coverings,” the district said in a statement. “Therefore, at this time all SCUCISD schools and facilities will continue to follow Executive Order GA-38 and will not mandate masks for students, staff or visitors.”
Just before Bexar County officials celebrated the temporary injunction, Comal County Judge Sherman Krause said he is following Abbott’s ban on local restrictions.
“We’re continuing to follow what the governor is putting out,” Krause said Tuesday evening. “He is continuing to encourage people to wear masks and reached out to hospitals to (suspend) elective surgeries to make way for COVID-19 patients.”
Comal looks for funding
Krause stated the governor continues to ask Texans to get vaccinated and continue to follow CDC protocols, which “are both things we’re pushing out.”
Krause said, however, the county continues to work toward finding ways to continue programs the state assisted with during the midst of the pandemic.
“The state is backing off on some of the things they’ve been assisting local jurisdictions with, and we’re trying to get them back as quickly as we can,” Krause said.
Comal is applying for grant funding to reinstate positions like the data entry clerks that helped track the virus locally.
“By getting these grant funds for these positions, we’re better able to keep up with all of those requirements,” he said.
Krause said the county has applied for $400,000 in grant funding for positions assisting the public health office. Two were approved three weeks ago; on Thursday, commissioners will approve accepting a $150,000 grant that will establish a public health Community Health Educator’s position.
“When the state does pull the funding, these grants will give us the ability to continue doing it,” he said. “We used them to report data to the state and federal authorities, but the state doesn’t have the resources to continue doing it — it sort of leaves things up to us.”
Reporter Lisa Dreher and The Texas Tribune contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.