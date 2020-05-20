Except for law enforcement, fire and emergency responders, city and county offices and services will be closed in observance of Memorial Day on Monday.
New Braunfels City Hall, parks and recreation offices, city municipal building on South Castell Avenue and New Braunfels Public Library and curbside services will be closed Monday.
Due to COVID-19, Westside Community Center, Fischer Park Nature Center and Splash Pad, Landa Park Recreation Center, Landa Park’s miniature golf course and paddle boat rentals, will remain closed throughout the holiday weekend.
Landa Park Golf Course at Comal Springs will have regular hours; Das Rec, New Braunfels Recreation Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday.
The city of New Braunfels will collect residential and commercial waste, brush and recycling items as normal on Monday, with curbside collections of green waste resuming Monday. The city recycling center, as usual, is closed on Mondays and will reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Comal County offices, including the Courthouse, Landa Building, Courthouse Annex building, tax offices and county annex facilities will be closed Monday.
Moe Schwab Recycling Center, usually closed Mondays, will observe Memorial Day on Tuesday. Regional recycling drop-off locations will be closed Monday.
Recycling crews will not be in Spring Branch on Monday but will be in Garden Ridge and Startzville as scheduled on Tuesday. County parks facilities in the Canyon Lake and Bulverde/Spring Branch areas will be open.
New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung offices, area banks, U.S. Post Offices and New Braunfels Utilities offices will be closed on Monday. Customers are asked to report service issues or outages by calling NBU’s 24-hour Control Center at 830-629-4628 (4NBU).
For more on city and county operations, restrictions and actions taken during the response to COVID-19, visit www.nbtexas.org and www.co.comal.tx.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.