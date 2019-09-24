Shots fired in Dove Crossing area

The New Braunfels Police Department is investigating a disturbance in the Dove Crossing area in which several gunshots were reportedly fired.
“The scene on County Line Road is secure and there is no danger to those in the area,” the department posted on its Facebook page around 3:45 p.m. “The scene will remain closed while NBPD detectives investigate.”
At 4 p.m., NBPD reported West County Line Road, between Dove Crossing Drive and Chartwell Avenue, is currently closed for the investigation. Traffic is being diverted to side streets in that area.
“Please expect delays and be patient with other drivers due to the delays,” its post said.
Several witnesses claimed hearing at least five gunshots originating near Dove Crossing and County Line Road, with several police vehicles and emergency units on the opposite side, the back entrance to Fischer Park.
“We’re out there and we’re investigating,” NBPD communications coordinator David Ferguson said. “There were shots fired and the whole area is shut down. Everything is safe and secure – it’s just a scene we’re investigating.”
(1) comment
Wow this makes me so mad back in May there were shots fired at my apartments all 4 shots were shot towards the building I live in and all 4 bullets hit my car they even caught the guy that did it but not one thing was posted on Facebook about it but I guess because I don’t live in a nice neighborhood it doesn’t matter 🙄
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.