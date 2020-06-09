Comal County Commissioners will consider two grant funding measures and several routine items during their weekly meeting Thursday.
One extends an agreement between the county and the Caldwell, Comal and Hays County Community Supervision and Corrections Department to apply a portion of $150,000 in Veterans Treatment Court grant funds to assign a community supervision officer to the court. The new position will monitor and keep records of VTC participants and their compliance with court-ordered conditions in the program.
Another is a resolution authorizing the submission of a grant award under the 2020 Help America Vote Act (HAVA) and CARES Act sub-grant through the Texas Secretary of State’s office. The grant, totaling $151,141 and a required county match of $30,228 is designated “to prevent, prepare for and respond to coronavirus for the 2020 federal election cycle.”
Also Thursday, commissioners will consider approving $185,379 for electrical, plumbing and security connected to three portable buildings adjacent to the sheriff’s office, which will be emptied for renovations sometime later this summer.
Commissioners will hear from public health officials on the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. After receiving citizen comments and reports from department staffers and elected officials on items of community interest, they will also discuss and consider approving:
•Acceptance of letters of credit, road construction and other agreements contained in eight measures addressing various phases and units within the 4S Ranch subdivision.
•Approval of the Bexar Metro 9-1-1 Network District’s 2021 fiscal year proposed financial plan and budget; appointment of one individual as an unpaid deputy constable in the Precinct 1 Constable’s office.
•Line-item buidget transfers to fund computer purchases for County Court at Law Court No. 2 and County Court at Law Clerks offices; to the elections office to fund additional copier and printing costs for the March primary and runoff and the Nov. 3 general election; to recycling for the purchase of grapple bucket for mulch services; and to rebuild a brick security wall around a generator located in the Annex garage.
Commissioners will meet at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in Commissioners Courtroom, 100 Main Plaza in New Braunfels. To access the meeting video and agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
