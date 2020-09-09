As I continue to perform school physicals in our community and feel the excitement that our students feel for going back to school, I also feel sadness because of how COVID-19 is spread.
Respiratory droplets come through sneezing and coughing. The virus can live on surfaces for hours and has also been found in ventilation systems in rooms where COVID positive patients have been.
As the total number of cases are now over 6,000,000 and the number of Americans that have died approaches 200,000, we should really consider what the risks of certain activities are.
Attending school has a moderate risk for COVID exposure and playing sports has a moderate-high risk for exposure.
However, one of the highest risks comes with attending a sporting event at a stadium. As the school year and presumed football season starts, we should avoid the high risk activities all together as the number of ICU beds (around 24 with more that can be converted if need be) compared to the number of people we have in our town (roughly 90,000).
While the mortality rate is 3%, the morbidity rate is much more costly. For every 1 person that dies, 19 more require hospitalization, 28 will have permanent heart and lung damage and seven will have neurological complications.
When we start to talk about in person learning, our teachers and students need to be kept safe and based on reports from students and teachers alike, personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies are in short supply and are often not available.
In addition, students in some classrooms are not appropriately socially distanced as they should be. Ventilation is not ideal and I worry that if we are not careful, we will force ourselves into another shutdown. If you aren’t aware, our city relies on sales tax and tourism and I am not sure if we can sustain another shut down.
My recommendations include the following:
• More aggressive screening of children before entering schools as fever as the most common symptom of COVID
• Flexibility in changing from in person to distance if needed
• Postponement of crowds at football games until our county infection rate is under 5%
• Adequate ventilation in all classrooms with working AC units
• Adequate PPE and cleaning supplies for teachers
Together we can get through this but it will require all of us doing our part.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.