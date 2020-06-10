Comal County health officials urged people to avoid large groups and wear face coverings on …

COVID-19 Location Breakdown

Of the 155 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Comal County, the location breakdown is:

85 (73 confirmed, 12 probable) from New Braunfels or the immediate area

16 confirmed from north of Canyon Lake

15 confirmed from the Bulverde area

11 (8 confirmed, 3 probable) from eastern Comal County

8 (7 confirmed, 1 probable) from south of Canyon Lake

8 (6 confirmed, 2 probable) confirmed from the Spring Branch area

3 confirmed from Garden Ridge

3 confirmed from central Comal County

3 confirmed from southwest Comal County

2 confirmed from Fair Oaks Ranch

1 confirmed from Schertz