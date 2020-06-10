Comal County has three new cases of COVID-19, five additional probable cases and a new hospitalization, officials said Wednesday morning.
The three new confirmed cases are a New Braunfels resident in their 50s, a Bulverde resident in their 30s and a resident on the south side of Canyon Lake in their 20s.
The probable cases are three New Braunfels residents in their 20s and 30s, a Spring Branch-area resident in their 20s and eastern Comal County resident in their 50s.
“For all intents and purposes, a probable case is treated the same as a confirmed positive case,” Comal County Public Health Director Cheryl Fraser said on Tuesday. “They have reported COVID-19 symptoms, and they either have a positive test result or close contact with a confirmed positive case.”
All eight of those cases are home-isolating. Officials said a previously confirmed home-isolated case has now been hospitalized.
County officials have stressed the need for people to avoid large crowds, wear face coverings when around others and wash and sanitize their hands.
The county also confirmed four recoveries from COVID-19, for a total of 113. The county now has 35 active confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases with three hospitalizations. There have been seven deaths since the outbreak began.
As of Wednesday morning, the Comal County Office of Public Health has received reports of 3,903 tests conducted with 137 confirmed cases and 18 probable cases.
Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
