Unofficial results from the first of 12 days of early voting didn’t exactly prove a harbinger of a record turnout for off-year elections in Comal and Guadalupe counties.
On Monday, only 442 voters cast ballots at nine Comal County polling sites and just 183 Guadalupe County voters cast ballots at six locations.Including 143 mailed ballots, first-day tallies totaled 585 in Comal County and 1,387 in Guadalupe County, which had 1,164 mailed ballots. Voters can apply for ballots by mail until Friday; early voting ends Friday, Oct. 29.
Monday’s high in-person turnout was 92 at the Comal ISD Support Services Center and 79 at the Main Elections Office. Guadalupe County’s top turnout was 83 voters at the Schertz site.
Texas voters are considering eight proposed amendments to the state Constitution, including three addressing religious services, eligibility requirements for judges and county infrastructure.
In 2017, voters approved all seven proposals and in 2019 approved nine of 10 changes.
Locally, New Braunfels Independent School District has a $348 million bond, Comal ISD has a $527 million bond and a voter approved tax ratification election, and Schertz Cibolo Universal City ISD will decide Place 4 on its board of trustees.
Comal Emergency Services District No. 7 has a sales tax proposition; residents in Comal County Water Improvement Districts 1C and 1E will vote to confirm charters, board directors and funding, and Green Valley Special Utility District residents will select two board members.
Schertz residents face a bond for public safety facilities and places 6 and 7 on the city council. In Cibolo, 12 proposed city charter amendments await voters, who will also select a District 4 city council member.
On Nov. 2, Comal County voters will be able to cast ballots at any one of 23 polling locations on Election Day including 12 sites in New Braunfels, four in Canyon Lake, three in Bulverde, two in Spring Branch and one each in Garden Ridge and Boerne.
State law requires that all voters bring an approved photo IDs to cast ballots. Those lacking photo IDs can cast provisional ballots with alternate forms of identification, such as utility bills, or sign affidavits at polling locations. For lists of approved and alternate IDs allowed at the polls is available on the Texas Secretary of State’s website, votetexas.gov.
Comal County polling sites are open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. through Friday; 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24; 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25 through Friday, Oct. 29:
• Comal County Elections Center, 396 N. Seguin Ave., New Braunfels
• Comal County Bulverde Annex, 30470 Cougar Bend, Bulverde
• Comal County Goodwin Annex, 1297 Church Hill Dr., New Braunfels
• Comal ISD Support Services Building, 1404 Interstate 35 North, New Braunfels
• New Braunfels ISD Administration Center, 1000 N. Walnut Ave., New Braunfels
• Mammen Family Public Library, 131 Bulverde Crossing, Bulverde
• St. Francis by the Lake Episcopal Church, 121 Spring Mountain Drive, Canyon Lake
• Rebecca Creek Elementary School, 125 Quest Avenue, Spring Branch
• Garden Ridge City Hall, 9400 Municipal Parkway, (closes at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 26 and Thursday, Oct. 28)
Guadalupe County polls are open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. through Friday; 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday; Noon-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24; 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25 through Friday, Oct. 29:
• Seguin Elections Office, 215 S. Milam St., Seguin
• Cibolo Fire Station No. 2, 3864 Cibolo Valley Dr., Cibolo
• Central Texas Technology Center, 2189 Farm-to-Market Road 758, New Braunfels
• Grace Church, 3240 FM 725, New Braunfels
• New Berlin City Hall, 9180 FM 775, New Berlin
• Schertz Elections Office Annex, 1101 Elbel Road, Schertz
For more, including sample ballots and early voting and Election Day polling locations, visit www.votecomal.com and www.co.guadalupe.tx.us/elections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.