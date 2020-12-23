A local resident has made gingerbread houses for decades and this year she tackled a big project — Gruene Hall.
Therese Spina made a 6 inch tall, 11 inch long and 11 inch wide gingerbread house of Gruene Hall to honor New Braunfels’ historic dance hall. She has made gingerbread houses for about 30 years, and wanted to put her skills to the test.
“I’m a designer anyway,” Spina said. “I’m a visual artist and I love to bake. I also have very good architectural and engineering skills, so it was really cool to put this together. It was quite a journey.”
The house has a frosted white front wall, with the notable Gruene Hall logo in black. It even has a gray water tower, with white frosting snow dripping down the sides and a green candy light.
A green Lifesaver and hard red candies create a Christmas wreath on the hall’s front. Little Reeses cups with chocolate M&Ms make the potted plants that decorate the side of the building.
The sweet structure has a sugar-dusted gingerbread roof with slats and black frosting windows. Spina said it was tricky getting the proportions right.
“I have to work with a template and guesstimate some things,” Spina laughed. “Others can measure as long as you have a nice flat image. I used an X-Acto knife and gingerbread and cut it. There’s lots of frosting on it on the front and back.”
Marcy Morgan was roommates with Spina from around 2008 to 2009. Morgan said Spina would make gingerbread houses every Christmas as a tradition.
Spina would let Morgan and her other roommates decorate the houses, too.
“She always makes them from scratch so she makes her own gingerbread,” Morgan said. “She would be baking out the sheets, sometimes I would see her have like a sketch of what she was going to do. She knew what she was going to cut out and she would put them together.”
As a longtime New Braunfels resident, Morgan said it was natural for Spina to make a Gruene Hall house.
“That’s totally her and I’m surprised she hasn’t done it sooner because she’s been living in New Braunfels and she loves it,” Morgan said.
Sometimes the pieces would not fit perfectly, but she found ways around it, Morgan said.
“She would find out that piece didn’t work out like she thought,” Morgan said. “I think she finally got to the process of making extra and we would just chow down on them if she didn’t need them or she would make them into something else.”
Friend Johanna Hickman said Spina made an intricate church gingerbread house at Hickman’s home. Spina was staying there to help take care of Hickman’s sister who is disabled.
“It was older like a traditional house or like a church with the windows and it was beautiful,” Hickman said. “They’re awesome and she’s very detailed. It was of nice quality, the one we had.”
Local art
Besides making gingerbread houses, Spina has swept up awards for her graphic design posters for San Antonio festivals.
She won top honors for the Tejano Conjunto Festival poster contest in 2016.
She drew inspiration from the Virgen de Guadalupe, with a woman holding an accordion and a guitar wrapped around her.
Spina also won the San Antonio Fiesta Poster Contest in 2017, with a 4 feet tall, 3.5 feet wide poster she designed on her computer featuring a dancer in a black and yellow dress with blue, pink and yellow flowers.
Each state in Mexico has its own design for fiesta dresses, and the one she chose is from Chiapas.
“It was quite a big splash, I had a lot of feedback,” Spina said. “They had the poster blown up and they had phone cutouts of the dancer on the poster done for the shindig. It was so much fun.”
In 2018, she won the San Antonio Cocktail contest poster for that competition.
Due to the pandemic, she is trying to find work as an independent artist and said she hopes someone buys her Gruene Hall gingerbread house.
“I’m desperately trying to find work — it’s been really hard,” Spina said. “I don’t have money for Christmas this year, that’s why I’m trying to sell the gingerbread house.”
She can be reached at (512) 787-2012 or via e-mail at therese_spina@yahoo.com.
