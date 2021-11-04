The holiday season officially begins later this month in New Braunfels, when thousands of twinkling lights brighten the Main Plaza and Santa Claus makes an appearance.
The official Downtown Lighting Event is set for Nov. 19, made possible by long-standing partnerships between the city of New Braunfels, Comal County, New Braunfels Utilities, the New Braunfels Downtown Association and H-E-B.
“The Downtown Holiday Lighting marks the official start of Festagge or holiday season,” said Parks and Recreation Director Stacey Dicke. “Our beloved downtown becomes a beautiful setting of twinkling lights, holiday music, and festive guests. It is indeed the most special time of the year and is only possible with the generous contributions from our event partners.”
Streets around the Main Plaza will close at 5 p.m., with the program beginning at 6 p.m. with a performance by the New Braunfels Community Band.
Mayor Rusty Brockman will address the crowd around 6:30 p.m. and then lead the countdown to flip the switch that will turn on the thousands of twinkling lights.
Once the lights are on, Santa Claus is scheduled to arrive on an antique fire truck provided by the New Braunfels Fire Department.
Santa will make his way to the Main Plaza bandstand, where families will have an opportunity to take pictures with the jolly old elf.
A professional photographer will take photos, for $10 each, with the proceeds benefiting the New Braunfels Downtown Association.
Note that only cash payments will be accepted, and no one will be allowed to enter the line after 8:30 p.m. However, those already in line at 8:30 p.m. will still be served.
The New Braunfels Community Band and the Canyon High School Steel Drum Band will continue to provide entertainment until 8 p.m. when the streets around the Main Plaza will be reopened to traffic.
For additional information about the Downtown Holiday Lighting event, contact the New Braunfels Parks and Recreation office at 830-221-4350.
