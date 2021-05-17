Thanks to recent rainfall contributing to an increase in the level of the Edwards Aquifer, New Braunfels returned to Stage 1 drought restrictions on Monday.
New Braunfels Utilities’ water customers had been under Stage 2 restrictions since April 19.
NBU officials said the utility was able to exit Stage 2 restrictions after the 10-day average for the J-17 Edwards Aquifer level stayed above 650-feet for 15 consecutive days.
The 10-day average for the aquifer level reached 665.7-feet on Monday morning.
“New Braunfels Utilities, guided by the New Braunfels Water Conservation and Drought Management Plan, monitors water levels and other conditions and encourages ongoing conservation,” said Melissa Krause, NBU’s chief communications and strategy officer. “Conservation remains the most economical source of NBU’s water supply, and limiting water use may help customers manage their utility bills.”
While under the stage of water restrictions, the schedule for the use of a sprinkler or irrigation system is limited to one day a week by addresses, with addresses ending 0 or 1 having Monday, 2 or 3 having Tuesday, 4 or 5 having Wednesday, 6 or 7 having Thursday and 8 or 9 on Friday.
Customers can use a hand-held hose, bucket, soaker hose or drip irrigation system on any day at any time during Stage 1.
Use of a sprinkler or irrigation system is not permitted on the weekends during stages 1, 2 or 3.
The utility also reminds customers that peak tiered water rate increases take effect June 1 and remain effective through September 30.
More rain is in the National Weather Service forecast this week over south central Texas.
Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected for the next several days, with some storms possibly strong to severe Tuesday into Tuesday night.
Locally heavy rainfall is possible and may cause flooding Tuesday through Thursday. Otherwise, the area will remain warm and humid with mostly cloudy skies prevailing.
To keep track of the latest watering stage and pertinent information, visit nbutexas.com/current-water-restriction-status, facebook.com/newbraunfelsutilities, or call the NBU water hotline at 830-608-8925.
