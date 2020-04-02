When schools and events began announcing closures and cancellations due to COVID-10 concerns, the Buck family knew they would need a creative plan B if local students, including their customers, were going to enjoy prom this year.
The family’s formal dress consignment shop, Lucky Bucks Formal Finds, which opened in February of 2017, usually sees its busiest season at prom. However, customers quickly relayed the message to Lucky Bucks that prom would not be able to happen this year.
That doesn't mean it can't happen at all.
Amy, Peyton and Paige Buck, the mother-daughter trio of Lucky Bucks, will host a virtual prom on Saturday, April 4, from 8-10 p.m. via Zoom — an online video conference service that many have turned to while social distancing — to offer those who are missing prom this year a chance to dress up in formal wear or house wear, and dance.
“Eighty percent of our customers are high school students searching for prom dresses, so we were devastated for that community at the possibility that their prom would be canceled too,” Paige Buck said.
She said the trio believe prom is a special memory for many students and they wanted them to still be able to experience and share that tradition with the community.
For the music element of the dance party, Lucky Bucks is partnering with DJ Gumby with Gaines Entertainment.
“This is new territory for the both of us,” Paige said. “We have been Zooming all week trying to figure out the logistics. We could not have done this without him.”
From what Lucky Bucks has found, they are one of the first to host a virtual prom. They have a goal of 200 participants on Saturday.
“We want the class of 2020 to feel loved by its community. We just want everyone to experience some joy and happiness during this time,” Paige said.
To attend virtual prom, follow Lucky Bucks on Facebook or Instagram @LuckyBucksFormal. A Zoom link will be posted at 7:45 p.m. on Saturday and the dancing will begin at 8 p.m. It is free and open to everyone, but financial support can be given through Venmo to DJ Gumby @DJGUMBY.
“When being cooped up in our homes all day it’s important to invest in our mental health and participate in positive activities like this,” Paige said.
Participants are encouraged to share their night and tag the hosts in social media posts with #VirtualProm2020, as well as #Dressed4VirtualProm to enter into a competition extending the length of the virtual prom. Two winners will be chosen at the end of the night. The ‘Most Prom’ winner will receive a $100 store credit to Lucky Bucks and the ‘Most Fun/Creative’ winner will receive a $50 gift card to H-E-B.
“We plan on dressing up too, joining the Zoom session with DJ Gumby, and dancing the night away,” Paige said. “We have been in comfy clothes these last fews weeks, so we are excited to have an excuse to get fancy.”
For more information, contact luckybucksformal@gmail.com or 830-822-5745. Lucky Bucks is not listed as an essential business during the COVID-19 crisis and is currently closed until further notice. It is located at 242 S. Business IH 35.
“We still try to update our social media regularly,” Paige said. “Our business is dependent on human interaction so it’s been extremely challenging to keep that momentum, but that is why events like the virtual prom are so important to us.”
