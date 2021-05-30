The search continued Sunday for a 22-year-old Houston man who disappeared Saturday morning while swimming in Canyon Lake.
Jennifer Smith, Comal County Sheriff’s Office public information officer, said the man, now identified as Joel Jijo, 22, of Houston, was not wearing a lifejacket when he disappeared just before 10 a.m. on Saturday. She said the next of kin had been notified.
The initial rescue call at 9:55 a.m. Saturday was for two people missing from a pontoon boat. One was rescued after being roped in by another boat passenger, Canyon Lake Fire and EMS Chief Darren Brinkkoeter said; Jijo did not surface to grab another rope tossed in his direction.
Around 4 p.m. Sunday, Canyon Lake and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department rescue boats continued to patrol the 40-feet deep waters between Boat Ramps No. 5 and No. 6 in what is now a recovery effort.
“It is a very large search area, which is why the divers left and why we’re waiting for the body to surface,” Brinkkoeter said.
New Braunfels Dive Team members searched the area until 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Brinkkoeter said sonar from Canyon Lake Fire/EMS’s Marine 53 spotted an object thought to be Jijo yesterday afternoon, which turned out to be a 2x2 block of concrete.
Shortly after that divers called off their search, though the rescue boats remained in the area until dusk (9 p.m.) on Saturday. No other details were available on the incident; TPWD officials did not immediately return voice mails seeking comment on Sunday.
The recovery effort is the second since the body of Luis Alexandria Rodriguez, 25, of Mexico, was recovered July 9, five days after he went missing while swimming with friends near Party Cove, near Boat Ramp No. 7 on the west end of the lake.
TPWD is in charge of the investigation into Jijo’s apparent drowning and recovery. If confirmed, his would be the third drowning death this year on Canyon Lake.
Brian James Stein, 33, of Denver, Colorado, died April 26 after he submerged near Boat Ramp 11 across from Rebecca Creek Park. David Alberto Guerra, 34, of Houston, drowned March 17 after high winds drifted the family’s pontoon boat away from the Canyon Park shoreline. Both deaths were ruled as accidental drownings.
