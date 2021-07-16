Last Friday Comal County’s active COVID case count was approaching the 300 mark. This week it’s approaching the 400 mark.
That’s part of an upward trend in cases being seen not only in Comal County, but across much of the rest of the country as the more easily-spread delta variant of the COVID-19 virus has become the dominant strain.
Nationally, the majority of new cases are being found in unvaccinated individuals — with the CDC saying that more than 99% of COVID deaths over the last month were people who hadn’t been vaccinated.
While Comal County says it has been tracking the vaccination status of those hospitalized and dying from COVID, it hasn’t released that information publicly. The Herald-Zeitung this week formally requested the data from county officials.
Comal County Public Health Director Cheryl Fraser used the rising numbers this week as evidence that more people should sign up for vaccinations — including those younger people which are making up a larger share of the hospitalizations when compared to previous surges.
“COVID-19 numbers, including hospitalizations are climbing again and patients are younger than we have seen in the past,” Fraser said. “I would encourage everyone who has not received a COVID-19 vaccine to get vaccinated. Public Health is offering Pfizer for 12 years and older on Thursdays and Moderna for 18 years and older on Fridays.”
The county added 223 COVID-19 cases to its data this week — including 78 on Friday — compared to 137 recoveries. On Friday its active case count was 378, with 17 of those patients hospitalized — up from 12 last Friday and five the week before.
County hospitals, which have been caring for a mix of local and out of area patients, reported caring for 24 COVID patients, with five in intensive care and one on a ventilator. That’s up from 17 reported last week.
The percentage of hospital beds being used by COVID-19 patients in the 22-county region that includes both Comal and Guadalupe County has climbed from 2.82% to 4.06% over the last week.
The county’s death toll climbed by three over the past week, with officials reporting a New Braunfels man in his 50s who died July 9, a New Braunfels woman in her 90s who died on July 12 and a New Braunfels man in his 80s who died on July 2.
The county’s seven-day positivity rates were at 7.68% for the molecular test and 7.22% for the antigen test on Friday. That’s up from 5.2% for the molecular test and down from 8.83% on the antigen test last Friday.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Service, 60.26% of Comal County residents 12 and over have had at least one shot of the vaccine, while 53.19% are fully vaccinated.
The vaccination rates for Guadalupe County, which includes a portion of the city of New Braunfels, stood at 53.29% with one dose and 47.26% fully vaccinated.
The Comal County Public Health Department is now administering the Moderna vaccine for those 18 and older as well as the Pfizer vaccine for anyone 12 and older. Those interested in receiving a vaccine can call 830-221-1150 to schedule an appointment.
