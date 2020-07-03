New Braunfels city officials have temporarily closed the Westside Community Center after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
According to David Ferguson, the city’s communications coordinator, the employee was last at the facility on June 29 and is quarantining at home.
“All employees of the Westside Community Center are being asked to self-quarantine and city staff is reaching out to volunteers who may have been in the facility to notify them of the possible exposure,” Ferguson said.
Following a full sanitization of the facility, the Westside Community Center is tentatively scheduled to reopen on July 13. At that time, the library portion of the facility will continue with its modified hours of operation — from noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday — while the community center portion of the facility will only be open for scheduled classes.
Other city facilities have temporarily closed due to COVID-19 infections in recent weeks.
Officials temporarily closed the Landa Park Golf Course on Wednesday after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. The course has since reopened.
Last month, officials on Thursday suspended Camp Minnehaha activities and closed the Landa Recreation Center and Landa Haus after two camp counselors tested positive for COVID-19.
For more information about the city’s ongoing response to COVID-19, visit www.nbtexas.org/covid-19. Residents with questions regarding COVID-19 may call the city’s COVID-19 hotline at 830-221-4222.
