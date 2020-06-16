New Braunfels could be heading toward the first stage of drought restrictions because of a recent rise in temperatures, lack of significant rainfall and increased water demand.
New Braunfels and the surrounding communities have been in the non-drought water stage since October 2018. Regular rainfall helped maintain an average aquifer water level of 676-feet.
However, according to New Braunfels Utilities, water levels in the Edwards Aquifer have dropped 1 foot per day, or more, over the past 10
days.
On Tuesday, the 10-day average of the J-17 well, the indicator well for the Edwards Aquifer, was 666.93-feet, nearly 7 feet above the trigger for Stage 1 watering restrictions.
If the area does not receive significant rainfall, NBU officials said they anticipate that Stage 1 watering restrictions could go into effect within the next few weeks.
In addition, NBU expects water demand to increase as summer approaches, according to Melissa Krause, the utility’s chief communications and strategy officer.
“New Braunfels Utilities encourages customers to conserve water year-round, especially lawn irrigation,” Krause said. “New Braunfels Utilities has programs in place and information available to help customers conserve.”
While in Stage 1 water restrictions, the schedule for the use of a sprinkler or irrigation system would be as follows:
• Addresses ending 0 and 1: Monday
• Addresses ending 2 and 3: Tuesday
• Addresses ending 4 and 5: Wednesday
• Addresses ending 6 and 7: Thursday
• Addresses ending 8 and 9: Friday
Use of a hand-held hose, bucket, soaker hose or drip irrigation system is allowed on any day at any time during Stage 1. The use of a sprinkler or irrigation system is not permitted on the weekends during Stage 1, 2 or 3.
Customers can stay informed of the latest watering requirements by visiting nbutexas.com, facebook.com/newbraunfelsutilities, or by calling the NBU water hotline at 830-608-8925.
