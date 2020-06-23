Thirteen Comal County residents are now hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of five new patients, officials said Tuesday morning as they announced 52 new confirmed cases of the disease and 21 additional probable cases.
“We are seeing rapid increases in both cases and hospitalizations,” said Cheryl Fraser, director of public health. “I cannot stress enough the importance that everyone in Comal County wear a face covering in public, avoid congregating in large groups, and continue washing their hands frequently.”
Comal County’s positivity rate — the percentage of tests with a positive result — is now 8.21%, up from 7.11% on Saturday and 5.66% one week ago. It’s the highest rate Comal County has seen since April 14.
The additions put Comal County at 419 cases with 221 active confirmed and probable cases. The county has had 191 recoveries from the disease. There have been seven deaths since the outbreak began in Comal County, and one New Braunfels death in neighboring Guadalupe County.
Of the 73 newly reported cases, 51 are residents of the New Braunfels area, 19 are Bulverde/Spring Branch-area residents, one lives north of Canyon Lake, one is south of Canyon Lake, and one lives in the Garden Ridge area. Ages range from under 18 to their 80s, although a plurality of cases is residents in their 20s.
As of Tuesday morning, the Comal County Office of Public Health has received reports of 5,103 tests conducted with 332 confirmed cases and 87 probable cases.
Testing
Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Probable case definition
“Probable cases” is a category established by the Texas Department of State Health Services to describe those who do not have a positive PCR test for COVID-19, but meet two of the following three criteria:
A positive quick-result antigen test
Experiencing COVID-19 symptoms
Close contact with a confirmed positive COVID-19 case
A probable case is treated identically to a confirmed case and counts toward the county’s positivity rate and total case tally.
(1) comment
The disease spread is an out of control raging bonfire at this point. Even if we went into strict lock-down like we did the first time around, the momentum of this fire would continue to grow quite a bit worse for the next few weeks before leveling out.
Since we can't even take small corrective steps... much less go back to the same commitment as our previous strict lock-down, we are unfortunately looking at an extremely bad outcome. High exponential growth is baked into the cards at this point.
The 7 day rolling average positivity rate for Comal County is 20.7%. That is up substantially since the beginning of June over 3 weeks ago when it was closer to 5%. The state of Texas has been rising dangerously as well moving from 5% to 11%.
The mayor, city council and County Judge needs to stop procrastinating and show some strong leadership. It is past the point of no return and is now more a question of how bad the disaster will be.
Delaying closures until after the Fourth of July will endanger locals and visitors alike.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.