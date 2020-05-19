Hinman Island Drive between Liberty and Elizabeth avenues will be closed Thursday as crews install a new restroom facility at Hinman Island Park.
The street closure between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. will allow work crews space to install a new, prefabricated 550-square-foot restroom to replace the aging facility removed last month.
Installation should be completed within the expected timeframe, weather and other factors permitting. Drivers should expect detours in the area and may wish to seek alternate routes.
