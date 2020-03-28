A New Braunfels couple onboard a cruise ship is bound for California after the ship was denied entry in Chile, likely due to coronavirus fears.
Dennis and Debra Gries, who have been onboard the Celebrity Eclipse operated by Celebrity
Cruises since March 1, is scheduled to arrive in San Diego on Monday.
The couple wrote in an email to the Herald-Zeitung that there are no cases of COVID-19 on the ship and that several couples from the San Antonio area were onboard.
“We were scheduled to dock in San Antonio, Chile on the 15th of March but we’re denied entry,” the couple wrote. “About 400 people were to stay on for an additional two weeks but about 1,000 were to get off and fly home all over the world. Also about 1,000 folks were arriving to get into the ship.”
The couple, Air Force retirees and regular travelers with more 25 cruises under their belts, said the ship then circled the coast off Chile while negotiations to dock went on.
Local authorities gave permission for the ship to refuel and load provisions in Valparaiso, Chile, the cruise line said on March 17.
Passengers would not allowed to disembark from ship.
“Then we started north with the plan to sail to San Diego, California with a short stop at Manta, Equator for additional medicine Chile could not provide,” the couple wrote. “During that stop an American and spouse were evacuated due to a medical issue related to heart trouble but not for the coronavirus as no one on board has shown any sign of illness.”
The cruise line has been “great with free booze, movies and internet,” but once the couple arrives back in the United States, it’s unclear whether they will be allowed to go home or face a quarantine period.
“Celebrity says they are working on transportation at their expense for everyone on board,” they said. “We have some folks that do not meet entry requirements to enter the U.S. so after everyone that can depart in the U.S. (leaves the ship), they will sail back to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico to depart there.”
According to a Johns Hopkins University tally, there are 1,610 COVID-19 cases in Chile and five deaths as of Friday.
Since the couple has been at sea, Celebrity Cruises and other cruise lines have announced temporary suspensions of future trips.
Log In
