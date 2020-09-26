New Braunfels survived a slew of counterpunches from the new-look Rattlers Friday night while holding on for a 35-31 triumph in its 2020 season opener on the road.
The Unicorns (1-0) saw opposing running back Kanui Guidry break off touchdown runs of 59, 99 and 58 yards after the opening stanza but still left Toyota Rattler Stadium victorious thanks to four missed extra points by San Marcos.
New Braunfels also got some clutch stops from its defense, including three turnovers on downs in the second half alone. The final one came with 1:09 left to play and clinched a heart-pounding win for head coach Glenn Mangold’s team.
“I was proud of our kids,” Mangold said. “They just kept playing and found a way to win. A lot of times, teams have to work their way through that, step up and have somebody make a play instead of waiting on somebody else to do it.”
The Unicorns were unable to shake the Rattlers despite holding a two-score lead on three separate occasions.
San Marcos turned an early third-quarter takeaway into a touchdown that sliced into New Braunfels’ 21-12 halftime lead, but the Unicorns’ Zane Sanchez later snuffed out a fourth-and-1 running play to help keep his team in front. Garnett Gonzales then sparked a New Braunfels scoring drive with a 39-yard burst that led to a 7-yard TD run from Ryker Purdy.
Down 28-19, Guidry responded with a 99-yard TD sprint down the sideline after the Rattlers found themselves pinned at their own 1-yard line by a Kendrick Thompson punt and a heads-up play from Billy Fitch.
Quarterback Peyton Driggers led his offense down the field decisively on New Braunfels’ next possession and eventually threaded the needle on a 22-yard TD strike to Dylan Schriewer.
However, the pesky Rattlers pulled closer when Guidry once again took off for the end zone — this time from 58 yards away. San Marcos missed its fourth PAT of the evening and still trailed 35-31 with 6:57 to go.
The Unicorns embarked on an 11-play drive that didn’t result in any points, but it did milk some valuable time off the clock. Driggers did a brilliant job extending a pass play on a fourth-and-long situation, but Kannon Webb broke up a pass intended for Purdy downfield to give the Rattlers once final opportunity.
New Braunfels’ defense stood tall, though, and gave the ball back to its offense after just four plays. Solid pressure up the middle on fourth-and-7 forced San Marcos sophomore Isaiah DeLeon to make an early throw which sailed harmlessly into the turf.
“I thought our defense made stops when we needed to make stops,” Mangold said. “Obviously, we’re disappointed in those long runs that we gave up, but those things can be fixed. We’re excited about how hard our kids are playing on both sides of the ball and special teams.”
Trailing 6-0 after a pair of quick three-and-outs, New Braunfels sustained a nice drive on its third possession of the game and marched 60 yards in 10 plays to take the lead. Purdy ran the ball on five of the 10 snaps and capped the drive with a determined 9-yard sprint up the middle behind tackle James Dawn.
Nick Cruz’s ensuing PAT gave the Unicorns a 7-6 edge.
New Braunfels’ defense forced a quick punt moments later, and the Unicorns cashed in on a short field with a six-play, 52-yard march. Driggers fired a seam route to Trace Higginbotham for a 17-yard TD to help put New Braunfels up 14-6 with 9:37 to go before halftime.
The Unicorns had an opportunity to take a stranglehold on the proceedings when linebacker Elliott Hagelman recovered a fumble on San Marcos’ next drive, but the Rattler defense came up with a big stop on a fourth-and-3 play from their own 30-yard line.
Following a slew of penalties, Guidry then showed exceptional patience on a running play to his right, as he waited for a crease to appear and jetted through it for a 59-yard TD burst. The Rattlers again had trouble on the PAT and saw it blocked.
New Braunfels shrugged off any previous inconsistencies on its final possession of the half and executed a four-minute drill to near perfection. The march began with a huge conversion on a third-down throw from Driggers to Schriewer, who dragged his toe for a 19-yard gain along the sideline.
The Unicorns took their time and slowly continued to advance down the field before Driggers fired a strike to Landon Marsh on another seam route in the Rattlers’ red zone. Two snaps later, Driggers found Jacob Redding open across the goal line and snapped off a 7-yard pass for his second aerial TD of the game.
Driggers finished the night 18-of-31 passing for 190 yards, three TDs and one interception. Purdy carried the ball 24 times for 121 yards and two scores, while Schriewer made four catches for 64 yards and one TD.
Marsh also had a great night with five grabs for 52 yards, but it was Cruz that proved to be the unsung hero after going a perfect 5 for 5 on extra point attempts.
“Without him, we don’t win the game,” Mangold said of the senior kicker.
New Braunfels will move forward following the close win and prepare for its home opener this coming Friday night against Seguin in the annual Guadalupe River Bowl.
