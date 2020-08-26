Solutions for combating COVID-19, the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2, is not rocket science. Comal County is succeeding in the fight against this pandemic, thanks to the leadership of Sherman Krause, Judge of Comal County, and Rusty Brockman, Mayor of New Braunfels.
For the first time in 3 months, Comal County’s positivity rate (spread of disease) decreased by 21%, and plateaued the week ending August 22, 2020. During the week ending August 11, 2020, an average of roughly 35,000 Coronavirus tests were administered in Texas each day. This is a drop of about 45% from two weeks earlier, when the average number of daily tests estimated 64,000. At the same time, the positivity rate has climbed to alarming highs reaching 25% on average the week of August 11, 2020. During this time, Comal county has shown an increase in testing from an average of 129 two weeks ago to 169, an increase of 31%. So why do we see this change in Comal county?
To provide a clear understanding of the COVID-19 timeline in Comal County, the discussion is divided into three stages:
Stage 1: Pre-phase 2 reopening
Stage 2: Period between post-phase 2 opening and July 2, 2020 (Implementation of Executive Order GA-28)
State 3: Post GA-28 Executive Order
COVID-19 surveillance in Comal County was implemented in March 2020 by Cheryl Fraser, Director of Heath. Prior to phase 2 reopening, Comal County had 82 positive cases, breaking down to an average of roughly two cases per day and one death per week. The positivity rate decreased from a high of 6.6% to 2.9%, which is the lowest it has been for Comal County. The doubling time is a warning indicator on how quickly the positive cases are increasing; we look for a number greater than 18 days as a good indicator of slowing the viral spread. In Comal County, the doubling time for all positive cases was 36 days. The driving force for the pandemic was initiated between the age of 40-49 (27%), followed by ages 50-59 (24%), 30-39 (19), and 17% above 70 years of age. Comal County had 52 cases per 100,000 population, the lowest compared to the surrounding counties, Hays, Travis, and Bexar. Travis County displayed the highest risk to Comal County with 230 cases per 100,000 population; compared to Hays County with 117 cases per 100,000 population.
Phase 2 reopening in Texas changed the dynamics of COVID -19 spread in Comal County. Warning indicators reached critical levels 14 days (incubation period [number of days from exposure to symptoms onset]) after reopening. Bars, restaurants, childcare centers, youth clubs, and recreation centers fueled the number of cases. Investigations confirmed that the younger population was focused on socializing instead of following guidelines of wearing masks and social distancing of at least 6-feet away from one another. Average positive cases increased to 55 cases per day, an increase of 2,500% compared to pre-opening rates. Deaths increased from one per week to five per week, a 400% increase after Stage 1. The doubling time decreased to 9.7 days compared to 36 days previously (red zone); positivity rate increased to 12.63, a 321% increase.
It was evident in Comal County that the demographics played a vital role in the increase of positive cases. Young adults between the ages of 19-29 amounted for 29% of all new cases (480% increase compared to stage 1). Cases in daycare centers rapidly increased in both children and staff causing over half of facilities to shut down due to lack of staff. The Comal County Department of Health and the city of New Braunfels implemented weekly meetings with daycare centers. Meetings providing guidance, solutions, recommendations, and point prevalence surveillance in order to mitigate cases and shut downs.
On July 1, Judge Krause implemented executive order SK-03 which mandated face masks for anyone entering public premises. On July 2, 2020, Governor Abbott amended executive order GA–28 which enforced no outdoor gathering of more that 10 people. Fourteen days (incubation period) after the July 4th weekend, Comal County reached its first milestone by decreasing the spread of the disease by 21%, the success story does not stop here. Comal County’s recovery rate is at 98% and the doubling time increased to 45.6 days; testing is up and the positivity rate is down. The average number of positive cases per day decreased by 29%. Daycare center shutdowns decreased by 73% and the number of positive kids and staff decreased substantially.
With these incredible changes, Comal County can serve as an example for the nation on mitigating and having reached levels of lesser concern. By now, we have read and heard all the information about wearing masks in public, practicing social distancing, avoiding group gatherings, hygiene, and staying at home when showing signs or symptoms of COVID-19 over the past 6 months. Folks, they worked for Comal County and we, the people of Comal County can be proud that we are part of the success story for now.
Disclaimer by the authors. Data for COVID-19 is fluid and dynamic and changes on a daily basis. The information in this Op-Ed was analyzed on August 13th, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.