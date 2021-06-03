A serious or fatal crash caused by a distracted driver can happen in an instant.
Last year, Texas roadways saw nearly one in five crashes caused by a distracted driver in which 367 people died and 2,205 were seriously injured.
Distracted driving crashes are 100% preventable. And since 2017, it has been illegal to read, write or send a text while driving in Texas. Violators can face a fine of up
to $200.
But distracted driving continues to be a problem in Texas, according to state officials.
With all of this in mind, and with more people likely to hit the roadways, byways and highways as more COVID-19 vaccines are administered and restrictions loosened, TxDOT is launching an awareness campaign — Talk, Text, Crash — to remind Texans to put their phones down and give driving their full attention whenever they are behind the wheel.
“If you’re distracted by your phone or doing anything else that takes your focus away from driving, you’re putting yourself, your passengers and everyone else on the road at risk,” former TxDOT Executive Director James Bass said in a previous statement. “Driving should be your number one priority behind the wheel — everything else can wait.”
Dangerous distractions include any activity that diverts the driver’s attention away from safely operating a vehicle — including using a cell phone.
Research shows that regardless of whether a driver uses a voice-to-text program, hands-free device or a handheld one, the distraction will affect the driver’s ability to drive safely.
TxDOT’s campaign is offering these tips to prevent distracted driving that can lead to a ticket, or worse, a crash:
- Always give driving your full attention.
- Pull off the road entirely and come to a complete stop before you talk or text.
- Put your phone away, turn it off or use an app or your phone settings to block texts and calls while driving.
- Tell friends, family and co-workers you won’t respond to texts or calls while driving.
- Remember that all distractions are dangerous, so pay full attention when behind the wheel.
TxDOT is bolstering its commitment to traffic safety education by relaunching its web-based augmented reality game — “Dart Those Distractions.”
Designed to be played on a smartphone or tablet — but not while driving, of course — the game increases awareness about distracted driving in an interactive, engaging way by challenging players to throw darts at balloons that symbolize driving distractions, such as eating, grooming, programming music or checking a navigation system. The game can be played on any smartphone or tablet by visiting www.dartthosedistractions.com or players can visit the website on a desktop computer to access the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.