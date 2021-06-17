A high-speed vehicle chase that began in western Comal County ended Wednesday in Guadalupe County with the arrest of a New Braunfels man suspected of theft, authorities said.
Jennifer Smith, Comal County Sheriff’s Office public information officer, said CCSO was notified of the incident, occurring at the Community Resource and Recreation Center of Canyon Lake’s main offices at 1917 Farm-to-Market Road 2673 in Sattler, around 12:39 p.m. Wednesday.
“A black male entered the CRRC and took the cash register with an undisclosed amount of cash, and fled the scene in a gray or silver Nissan SUV,” she said, adding the suspect did not use a weapon during the course of the incident.
Jason Derscheid, CRRC executive director, commended CCSO deputies for quickly arriving on the scene. No details were available on the path of the chase, but Smith said by 1:10 p.m. deputies had located the suspected vehicle traveling southbound on State Highway 46, away from the Interstate 35 intersection.
“The vehicle was passing in no-passing zones and traveling at a high rate of speed,” she said. “When a deputy tried to initiate a traffic stop, the vehicle continued to evade at speeds of 95 mph.”
By then the chase included units from the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office and New Braunfels Police Department. Smith said the suspect turned into the Clear Springs Restaurant parking lot in the 1600 block of SH 46 South and paused momentarily before continuing to evade down SH 46. Shortly after the vehicle turned onto Arndt Road, Smith said it came to a stop.
“The driver jumped out of the vehicle and tried to flee on foot,” she said. “Deputies detained the driver and placed him in handcuffs. Once detained, the driver was complaining of medical issues.”
Smith said Seguin Fire Department’s EMS transported the suspect to Resolute Hospital in New Braunfels, where he was medically cleared before being transported to the Comal County Jail.
Jerry Morris, 63, of New Braunfels, was charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle. He remained in the county lockup under $10,000 bond on Thursday. Smith said no one was injured throughout the incident, adding other charges, likely including theft, are pending.
“We were gearing up for the Chamber’s ribbon-cutting for our new resource center on Tuesday,” Derscheid said. “We called the sheriff’s office, which was here incredibly fast, had patrols working on it and made an arrest very quickly.
“I don’t want to get into details that might compromise the investigation, but I will say our staff and a few of the shoppers who were here were incredible — they did an amazing job throughout it all.”
