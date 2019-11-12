An auction of personal items of the late chef and writer Anthony Bourdain raised nearly $2 million, including more than $200,000 for a custom knife that was one of the prized possessions of the host of the popular TV series “No Reservations.”
Bidding for the online auction of “The Collection of Anthony Bourdain” closed on Oct. 30 with outstanding results.
Presented by Lark Mason Associates on the iGavelauctions.com website, the results matched the enthusiastic interest in the sale from 3,000 bidders.
All of the 202 lots were sold for amounts significantly higher than their estimates, realizing a total of $1,846,575.
A record price of $231,250 was achieved for Bourdain’s Bob Kramer Steel and Meteorite Chef’s knife, while Bourdain’s U.S. Navy Jacket from the U.S.S Nashville with a Tony Bourdain patch fetched $171,150.
The sale included a range of items from books and personal mementos to carefully chosen works of art, as well as cultural artifacts, which he accumulated during his travels.
A significant portion of the proceeds will benefit the Anthony Bourdain Legacy Scholarship at his alma mater, The Culinary Institute of America, allowing students to travel to other countries and explore their cuisine.
“The overwhelming strong results were just what we hoped it would be,” says Lark Mason, Jr., owner of Lark Mason Associates and iGavelauctions.com. “Anthony Bourdain connected with many, many people, and he was a beloved and an intensely original person who lived life fully. Just a cool guy. Bidders wanted something to remember him by and to promote the scholarship. We are honored to be contributors to this process through this auction.”
The other top lots included:
• A French Silvered Bronze Bibendum or Michelin Man Sculpture, $61,250
• Ralph Steadman, Rats in the Kitchen, Artist’s Proof inscribed to Anthony Bourdain, $52,500
• A Rolex Mens Oyster Perpetual Date Blue Dial and Stainless Steel Watch, $48,750
• A Chrome Duck Press from the Paris Episode of The Layover $35,000
• A Panerai Radiomir Wristwatch, $33,750
• A Peter Lovig Nielsen Teak Flip Top Desk, Denmark, 20th Century, $30,000
• Bronze Skull and Antler Sculpture, Marco Pierre White, $26,250
• Patek Philippe Calatrava Isochronism Glass Back 18k Gold Watch, $26,250
• Brad Phillips. Eat, Pray, (expletive) Watercolor on Paper, $23,125
• A Tag Heuer Monaco Wristwatch, $20,627
• John Lurie, The Sky is Falling. I am Learning to Live with It, Watercolor, $19,625
• A menu by Henry Miller, signed and given to Bourdain by his son, Tony Miller, $19,375
• “The Simpsons” television script for The Food Wife, $18,750
Says Laurie Woolever, Anthony Bourdain’s assistant and collaborator: “I’m pleased to see that Tony's art, furnishings, watches, books and collectibles have found new homes with people who appreciate his sensibilities, and that the sale of these items will allow future generations of CIA students to explore the world.”
“Anthony showed us that traveling to experience other cuisines and cultures first-hand is invaluable both in and outside the kitchen,” said Dr. Tim Ryan, president of the CIA. “We are proud to be able to support our students, the future leaders of the food industry, in following in his footsteps.”
With locations in New Braunfels and New York City, Lark Mason Associates specializes in auctions of Asian, ethnographic and ancient works of art. It was founded by Mason after many years as an expert at Sotheby's New York and on PBS’s “The Antiques Road Show.”
Founded in 1946, The Culinary Institute of America is the world’s premier culinary college. The CIA has locations in New York, California, Texas and Singapore. For more information, visit www.ciachef.edu.
