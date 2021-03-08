Federal authorities have arrested a Canyon Lake area man whose cell phone records reportedly put him inside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol.
FBI agents arrested Treniss Jewell Evans III, 46, who was released on a $10,000 unsecured bond following a hearing in San Antonio on Thursday. The arrest was announced Friday night.
“Treniss Jewell Evans, III, was arrested at his Canyon Lake home this morning on a complaint out of D.C. charging the following offenses,” the agency said in a statement.
Evans was charged in federal court in Washington, D.C. with obstruction of an official proceeding, a federal felony, and two misdemeanors: unlawfully entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds and violent entry or disorderly conduct.
If convicted, Evans faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Under conditions of his bond, he is prohibited from visiting D. C. except to consult with counsel and court appearances.
More than 300 people, including more than two dozen Texans, are charged with federal crimes in the incident, which postponed certification of electoral votes that officially declared Democrat Joe Biden as the winner over incumbent President Donald Trump.
In the federal complaint against Evans, a witness told the FBI that Evans was part of the large pro-Trump gathering that breached the Capitol. At least five people, including a Capitol Police officer, died. One rioter was shot and killed, another was trampled and two others at the Capitol died as a result of medical emergencies.
“Witness One understood Evans to have ‘taken shots of Fireball’ in Nancy Pelosi’s office and captured video of the days’ events on his cellular telephone,” the complaint said.
Cell phone videos and photos — later posted on social media — also implicated Evans, authorities said. One video of a man on the Capitol steps, wearing a yellow beanie hat and holding a megaphone, appeared to be Evans, the complaint said.
“I don’t support looting,” the man said in the video. “I don’t support the violence. I support a peaceful protest to put them on notice that we demand justice.”
The complaint said the FBI, through a search warrant served on Google, helped pinpoint Evans’ cell phone location during the riot. It said Capitol police surveillance video showed a person matching Evans’ description entering the building through a broken window.
Agents tried to interview Evans at his Canyon Lake residence Jan. 17. Documents indicate Evans confirmed his identity but informed them he had been advised not to talk without his counsel present.
Another arrest
On Friday, FBI agents arrested Shane Jenkins at his home near Houston. A criminal complaint said FBI agents identified Jenkins from a tip and videos posted on social media and security footage.
It’s alleged that Jenkins used a hatchet to cause $1,500 in damage to a window and threw various items at officers, hitting them with items such as a desk drawer and a flagpole, according to the criminal complaint. Jenkins is the fourth Houston-area resident charged in the riot.
In announcing Jenkins’ arrest, the agency renewed its call to the public to help identify the faces captured on camera during that day. Those with information are urged to contact 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) or visiting the FBI’s tips website.
The Associated Press contributed to this report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.