On March 14, 1845, Prince Carl Solms-Braunfels entered into an agreement with Maria Antonia Veramendi Garza and her husband to purchase 1,265 acres for the princely sum of $1,112, which included the present site of New Braunfels.
Four days later, Prince Carl crossed the Guadalupe River at the ford of El Camino Real, which stretched from Nacogdoches to San Antonio.
On March 21, 1845 — Good Friday — emigrant wagons forded the river at the same spot, marking the founding of New Braunfels.
Now, 175 years later — with a one-year pandemic-prompted delay — it’s time to celebrate and commemorate the city’s cultural heritage, hard work and Gemutlichkeit.
The 175th Anniversary Founders Day Parade, originally scheduled for March 2020, is planned for July 3, starting at 9 a.m., in conjunction with the Sophienburg Museum’s Old Time Fourth of July Patriotic Parade and Program.
“The people came here and made a town out of nothing,” said Tara Kohlenberg, executive director of the Sophienburg Museum and Archives. “They made our home. That’s something to celebrate. We’ve grown and survived. A lot of those early communities did not. I think we’ve been very successful, and we always pay homage to our ancestors.”
New Braunfels’ Fourth of July celebration is steeped in history and dates back to Texas’ first big Fourth of July celebration, according to Kohlenberg.
“The first Fourth of July that was celebrated in New Braunfels was in 1846,” she said. “When they arrived, they were Germans. They became Texans once they took up residence here in 1845. Then in 1846, it was their first Fourth of July as Americans because Texas had been annexed.”
Those early celebrations included cannon fire, food and lasted about three days in the middle of town, what today is the Plaza, Kohlenberg said.
“Normally, our parade is a small town America parade,” she said. “This year, it’s going to be a little bit different. It’s a lot bigger — a lot more people and bands and things that will make this more of a jubilee.”
The parade route starts at Garden Street and South Seguin Avenue near the New Braunfels Civic/Convention Center. The route proceeds on South Seguin Avenue toward Main Plaza, takes a left turn at the Main Plaza and proceeds in the opposite direction that traffic usually flows, then traverses to East San Antonio Street and ends at South Liberty Street near Prince Solms Park.
Leading the parade will be the 36th Infantry Division Band from Camp Mabry in Austin, in what is a homecoming of sorts.
The band was first formed in 1937 in New Braunfels as an element of the 36th Infantry Division of the Texas Army National Guard.
The band, along with the entire 36th Infantry Division, was federally activated for service in World War II, becoming the first American division to touch European soil during the invasion of Italy.
After serving in Europe for the remainder of WWII, the unit was deactivated from federal service on Feb. 15, 1946, later to be reorganized in 1947 in New Braunfels.
“According to some of the old-timer members, the band’s original members were part of a community band in New Braunfels,” said the band’s commander and conductor, Chief Warrant Officer Jeff Lightsey. “They would march downtown, and when they were doing conscription, they signed them up as the first military band in that regiment.”
This year’s performance will continue a tradition of the band participating in the jubilee anniversary Founders Parade that takes place every 25 years in New Braunfels.
“The band has marched in it the last three times that they’ve done that,” Lightsey said. “Every 25 years, we’ve been part of that. We’re coming down for it, and we’re excited about it.”
The band’s most recent honors include the awarding of the prestigious Col. Howard Award for Military Concert Bands, both in 2008 and 2012.
Since returning from Basra, Iraq, in 2011, the “Lone Star Band” and its citizen soldiers continue to be the most visible public element of the Texas Military Forces, representing the Texas Army National Guard in both military and civilian events across the state.
The 165th edition of the Kindermasken Parade, sponsored by the Heritage Society of New Braunfels in association with the Founders Parade and Sophienberg Fourth of July Parade, will traverse the same route and start at 8:30 a.m. on July 3.
A patriotic program will follow the parades.
Following the parade downtown, residents can stop by the Central Fire Station, located at 169 S. Hill Ave., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a meet and greet with firefighters. Activities include a fire-themed bounce house for kids and a tour of the downtown fire station. Light refreshments will be provided, and the Kona Ice truck will be on hand for snow cone purchases.
In addition to the parade, the 36th Infantry Division Band will perform a concert at 4 p.m. on July 4 at the Brauntex Performing Arts Theatre, sponsored by CEMEX. The concert, which will include favorites by the “March King,” John Philip Sousa, and other concert band works, is free but tickets are required, available by going to https://brauntex.org/theater-upcoming-events/.
Fireworks Spectacular returns
After a hiatus last year because of COVID-19 precautions, the Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular will make a return to Landa Park in what officials are calling the biggest fireworks display ever seen in New Braunfels.
The annual fireworks display will start at about 9:15 p.m. on July 4.
This year’s professional pyrotechnic display will come thanks to a generous donation from Joy and Rocky Hill in honor of the 175th Anniversary of the founding of New Braunfels. Longtime partner H-E-B is also returning as a sponsor for this year’s event.
“We are so excited for the return of the Fireworks Spectacular to Landa Park,” said Stacey Dicke, the city’s Parks and Recreation director. “And this year’s event will really be something special to behold. Thanks to the Hill’s generous contribution, this year’s show will feature essentially twice the pyrotechnic firepower from previous fireworks displays. And we may have a few other surprises in store for those in attendance on the Fourth of July.”
The fireworks are fired over Landa Lake and are viewable throughout Landa Park, the Landa Park Golf Course at Comal Springs and the Fredericksburg baseball fields.
Seating on the golf course begins at 6 p.m. and putting greens are off-limits.
Additionally, the fireworks can be seen in several other places around the city, including Fischer Park.
The Landa Park Aquatic Complex, the Mini-Golf Course, Paddle Boats and the Miniature Train will remain open throughout the Fourth of July weekend.
Independence Day festivities in Landa Park begin at 7 p.m. with the Live at Landa Concert Series at the Landa Park Dance Slab. The first in this series of free concerts features the J. Abram Band.
Flying above the Landa Park Golf Course around 7:55 p.m. will be the nationally acclaimed RE/MAX Skydiving Team with the American flag and the flag celebrating New Braunfels’ 175th in tow.
Residents and visitors are encouraged to come early, expect large crowds and remain mindful of park rules.
Attendees are encouraged to tune in to KGNB 1420 AM to listen to the live broadcast of patriotic music timed to accompany the fireworks display.
World War II-era aircraft participating in July 4 fly-in
Residents will have the opportunity to fly in a World War II-era aircraft on Independence Day.
Texas Aviation Academy will host the C-47 “Southern Cross” as part of the fourth edition of the Fourth of July Fly-in at New Braunfels Regional Airport.
Hunter Reiley, CEO of Texas Aviation Academy, said the C-47 is the largest aircraft ever to confirm participation in the fly-in.
“The Douglas C-47 Skytrain is a military transport aircraft developed from the civilian Douglas DC-3 airliner,” Reiley said. “It was used extensively by the Allies during World War II and remained in front-line service with various military operators for many years. More than 50,000 paratroopers were dropped by C-47s during the first few days of the D-Day campaign, also known as the invasion of Normandy, France.”
Greatest Generation Aircraft, a FortWorth-based non-profit organization, will offer rides on “Southern Cross” during the event for $80 per person (children under 2 years who are lap riders are free).
Those interested should book online early to ensure a seat at www.gga1.org/contact.
The free fly-in event takes place from noon to 7 p.m. on July 4 at the academy located at 1642 Entrance Drive at the airport.
In addition to warbirds and other aircraft on display, the event also features free food and games. The public is welcome to attend.
For more information on the fly-in, call 830-629-2110 or email info@texasaviationacademy.com.
