Comal County's active COVID-19 case count climbed above 200 on Tuesday as the county added 56 new cases, its 123rd death and reported increased local hospital use and a rise in local patients hospitalized.
The surge in new cases — being mirrored in much of the state, country and around the world — is something health officials have been talking about since the pandemic first arrived in the United States.
“It’s the surge we’ve sort of expected with the fall and winter," Dr. Dorothy Overman said Tuesday afternoon.
Overman, contracted as the county's public health authority, said several factors could be at play, including the fact the coronavirus could be more seasonal and more easily spread during the fall and winter — a possibility explored by national and global researchers.
"Also, with restaurants being open, bars being open, kids being back in school, socializing — and I feel there is some complacency in the community as far as wearing masks — I think all of that is contributing to the rise in cases," she said.
Overman said the rise in general cases means that those most at risk face greater dangers.
“When you have more cases, it leads to more cases getting to vulnerable populations,” she said. “That leads to increases in hospitalizations and then that leads to more people in the ICUs. The last thing you see start to go up is the deaths. That’s what concerns me.”
That's the pattern Comal County saw this summer as case numbers rose and the virus took hold inside nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. Most of the county's 123 deaths took place during that period.
Overman urged people to return to basics to help protect the community.
"Everyone needs to wear a mask," she said. "People need to keep 6 feet away from people not in their own household. People need to do hand hygiene, be careful of what they are touching, and use hand sanitizer."
New numbers
The county's 123rd death was a New Braunfels woman in her 80s who died in an out-of-county hospital on Nov. 9, health officials said.
Of the 56 new cases added, 32 are confirmed, 23 are probable and one is suspect. The cases push the county's total since the pandemic arrived locally in March to 3,997 with 3,655 of those patients recovered. The county added an additional 21 recoveries from the virus on Tuesday.
The county now has 219 active COVID-19 cases with six of those patients hospitalized. That's up from four for the last several days.
On Tuesday, Comal County hospitals reported caring for 13 COVID-19 patients. Five of those patients are in intensive care, and two are on ventilators. That's an increase from nine patients on Monday, an increase in ICU usage from three, and one additional ventilator used.
Not all of these patients are necessarily county residents; likewise, not all county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 are in Comal County hospitals.
As of Tuesday morning the county's office of public health had received reports of 30,995 tests conducted with 2,960 confirmed cases, 1,034 probable cases and three suspect cases. That's an increase of 396 tests from Monday's report.
The seven-day positivity rate for Tuesday in Comal County is 8.33% — up from Monday's 7.31%
Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the County’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to schedule an appointment.
Testing is only done on Tuesday and Friday, and you must have an appointment.
