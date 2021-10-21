New Braunfels Utilities employee volunteers plan to host two community events at one location on Saturday — Operation MedSafe, and Community Shred Day.
Both events will take place at the NBU Service Center, located at 355 FM 306, from 8-10:30 a.m.
NBU, in partnership with the New Braunfels Police Department, will host Operation MedSafe, a program that allows New Braunfels residents to drop off expired and unused prescription medications and over-the-counter pills, tablets and liquids.
Residents can safely dispose of their medications at this event rather than flushing them or pouring them down the drain, where they could potentially contaminate the water supply. All pills and tablets — both prescription and over-the-counter — will be accepted as well as capsules, patches, liquids, and powders left in their original containers.
Items that will not be accepted include insulin syringes, other sharps or needles, unused preloaded auto-injectors, asthma inhalers, compressed cylinders, other aerosol products, iodine-containing medications or mercury-containing thermometers. Accepting these materials places law enforcement, the collectors and employees at the facilities that destroy the substances at risk of significant harm by puncture, exposure or explosion.
New Braunfels Police officers will be on-site to take possession of the medications and ensure they are properly disposed of.
The New Braunfels Fire Department will be at the MedSafe event to inform residents about a grant-funded, year-round program for the safe disposal of expired or unwanted prescriptions and over-the-counter medications.
The Fire Department will offer free single-use disposal system envelopes to take home.
Community Shred Day allows residents the opportunity to have their confidential information securely shredded on-site in an environmentally friendly manner.
Shredded materials will be taken to a facility for recycling.
Up to two copy paper-sized boxes are free. Additional boxes can be shredded for $7 each, with proceeds going to help support the NBU Utility Bill Assistance Program.
