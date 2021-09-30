Comal County health officials reported four additional COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, raising the death toll to 424 since the pandemic arrived locally in March 2020, while active cases and the number of county residents hospitalized with the virus fell from the previous day.
County officials confirmed the deaths of a Spring Branch woman in her 70s and a Spring Branch man in his 40s, both on Sept. 21 at a San Antonio hospital, a Bulverde man in his 70s on Sept. 16 at a San Antonio hospital and a New Braunfels woman in her 90s on Sept. 14 at a local hospital.
As of Wednesday, 63,626 people who tested positive for the virus have died in Texas since the pandemic arrived in the state.
The Texas Department of State Health Services counts deaths based on death certificates that list COVID-19 as the cause of death, which excludes deaths of people with COVID-19 who died of another cause.
On Thursday, county health officials reported 53 new cases and 188 recoveries, bringing the number of active cases to 941, down 139 from the previous day and 370 from a week ago. Of the new cases, 37 are confirmed and 16 are probable.
The last time the county's active case number was under 1,000 was Aug. 3.
Eleven of the new cases are people under 20, five are in their 20s, 19 are in their 30s and 40s, 10 are in their 50s and 60s and eight are 70 and older.
Of Comal County's active cases, 29 residents were hospitalized on Thursday, down 17 from the previous day and 11 from a week ago.
Of those hospitalized, one patient is from age 1 to 18, four in their 30s, three in their 40s, six in their 50s, six in their 60s, five in their 70s and four older than 80.
Comal County hospitals reported caring for 45 COVID-19 patients on Thursday, up one from the previous day and down four from a week ago, with 14 of those patients in intensive care and 10 on ventilators. According to county officials, about 93% of those patients are unvaccinated.
Since the pandemic began, local hospitals have cared for a mix of county residents and those from outside the area, and some local patients have been treated in outside hospitals.
On Wednesday, state officials reported 9,168 new confirmed cases and 2,651 new probable cases, a decrease of 2,395 cases compared with the seven-day average a week ago.
As of Tuesday, 9,323 Texans were hospitalized for the virus, a decrease of 2,231 patients a week ago.
The percentage of hospital beds being used by COVID patients across the 22-county region that includes Comal and Guadalupe counties stood at 11.94% on Thursday, up slightly from Wednesday's rate of 11.88%.
State health officials reported 747 available staffed hospital beds in the region, including 97 available staffed ICU beds. The region's hospital capacity is 6,730 beds.
As of Tuesday, state health officials reported 8,234 available staffed hospital beds, including 413 available staffed ICU beds statewide. COVID-19 patients currently occupy 14.2% of total hospital beds.
The county's seven-day positivity molecular rate on Thursday stood at 9.82%. The antigen rate was 8%.
DSHS data on Thursday showed that 70.92% of Comal County residents over the age of 12 had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 62.46% are fully vaccinated. The statewide rates stand at 71.64% and 61.52%, respectively.
The vaccination rates in Guadalupe County, which includes a portion of the city of New Braunfels, stood at 63.99% with one dose and 56.61% fully vaccinated.
The Comal County Public Health Department continues to offer vaccination appointments for those over the age of 12, including a third dose for anyone who is moderately to severely immunocompromised.
The Moderna vaccine is used for those 18 and older, while the Pfizer is used for those between the ages of 12 and 18.
There are no approved vaccines for those under the age of 12. Those interested in receiving a vaccine can call 830-221-1150 to schedule an appointment.
Residents can visit covidvaccine.texas.gov to find a provider in Comal County and surrounding areas.
Residents can also utilize the State Mobile Vaccine Program by calling 844-90-TEXAS and selecting Option 3 to schedule a mobile vaccine clinic to vaccinate groups of friends, families, employees and volunteers.
Homebound Texans can also call 844-90-TEXAS and choose Option 1 to request a mobile vaccine team to come to their home.
Curative COVID testing is available in the parking lot of New Braunfels City Hall at 550 Landa St.
Residents can book online at https://curative.com/.
The testing location operates from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Curative offers a modified version of the PCR test, allowing those being tested to administer their own swabs.
Tests are available at no cost to patients and are open to the public, regardless of which city or county a person resides.
DSHS provides a map of testing locations available at https://covidtest.tdem.texas.gov/.
The Texas Tribune contributed to this story.
