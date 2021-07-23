It’s just a snapshot of New Braunfels’ economy, but some industries that have been vulnerable during the COVID-19 pandemic are appearing to experience some recovery based on the latest sales tax revenue figures.
New Braunfels officials said sales tax revenue received this month from the Comptroller’s Office increased about $513,000 or 18.2% compared to the same month last year. When the various adjustments to the monthly payment are removed, net sales tax collections increased by about 19.1%.
The July sales tax revenue allocations are based on sales made in May by businesses that report tax monthly.
Jared Werner, the city’s chief financial officer, said the figures for May sales suggest that the factors driving the extremely high levels of growth experienced in March and April were transitory to a certain extent.
“When looking at the May data, industries such as full-service restaurants, motor vehicle and part sales, and general services experienced the highest level of growth,” Werner said. “Generally, the data for May aligns to state and national trends in elevated demands and consumer price index pressures for certain commodities and services. Given the recent trends in sales tax activity, the staff looks forward to evaluating the June and July activity, as they typically represent the two largest monthly collections throughout the year.”
Year-over-year increases for most tax revenues this month were affected by base effects. Year-ago revenue collections to which this year’s collections are compared were severely suppressed by the pandemic.
Werner added that sales tax revenue through the first eight months of the fiscal year that started in October were up by 16.6%.
The city will receive an allocation from the Comptroller’s Office of about $3.3 million this month.
Comal County also saw a double-digit increase in sales tax revenue and will receive around $1.7 million this month from May sales, up about 18.5% compared to a year ago.
Bulverde will receive $230,546 this month, an increase of 18.7% compared to last year, and Garden Ridge will receive $35,342, up 20.1% compared to the same month a year ago.
The Comptroller’s Office will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $893.2 million in local sales tax allocations this month, an increase of 20 percent compared to last year.
State sales tax revenue totaled $3.16 billion in June, 18.1% more than in June 2020. Compared to June 2019, sales tax collections were up 10.4%.
The majority of June sales tax revenue is based on sales made in May and remitted to the agency in June.
According to Comptroller Glenn Hegar, monthly state sales tax collections remained exceptionally strong, with receipts from all major sectors other than those related to oil and gas surpassing pre-pandemic levels.
“Elevated spending at clothing stores, electronics and appliance stores, sporting goods stores, building materials and home furnishing stores, some general merchandisers and online retailers continued, though growth in online sales and at big-box merchandisers slowed as consumers returned to other physical retail alternatives,” Hegar said in a statement. “Remittances from food and beverage stores were constrained by declining sales of alcoholic beverages for off-premise consumption, as consumers returned to restaurants and bars.”
Collections from electric utilities were up strongly, Hegar said, reflecting air-conditioning usage at shopping centers and office buildings that were subject to closure a year ago.
Receipts from the manufacturing and wholesale trade sectors also were up substantially, reflecting continued strong demand for computer products and building materials.
Receipts from the information sector remained below last year’s levels due to the federal preemption of state taxation of internet access services.
“Receipts from restaurants again substantially surpassed pre-pandemic levels, with brisk business continuing at take-out-oriented establishments and modest recovery at some dine-in outlets,” he said. “However, some dine-in restaurant chains continue to operate at lower levels due to permanent closures at some locations.”
Total sales tax revenue for the three months ending in June 2021 was up 26.4% compared to the same period a year ago and 14.1% compared to 2019.
Texas collected the following revenue from other major taxes, all of which were up sharply from a year ago due to base effects:
motor vehicle sales and rental taxes — $591 million, a record monthly amount; up 50% from June 2020 and up 39 percent from June 2019
motor fuel taxes — $315 million, up 26% from June 2020 and down 4% from June 2019
oil production tax — $363 million, up 339% from June 2020 and down 0.1% from June 2019
natural gas production tax — $159 million, up 689% from June 2020 and up 28% from June 2019
hotel occupancy tax — $54 million, up 137% from June 2020 and down 7% from June 2019
alcoholic beverage taxes — $138 million, a record monthly amount; up 112% from June 2020 and up 12% from June 2019
Fiscal 2021 franchise tax collections, the reporting deadline for which was deferred to June from the usual May 15 due date, totaled $4.24 billion year-to-date through June. Last year, the due date was deferred to July.
Compared to collections through July 2020, year-to-date franchise tax collections were up 1.7%.
