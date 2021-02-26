New Braunfels, TX (78130)

Today

Rain showers early with overcast skies later in the day. High 79F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.