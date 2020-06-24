New Braunfels city officials temporarily closed the Landa Park Golf Course on Wednesday after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a press release, the employee was last on the premises on Tuesday. The individual is quarantining at home.
City officials said the decision came based on the employee's interactions while at the golf course, and in keeping with the recommendations from the local health authority, several other staff members are also being asked to quarantine while awaiting the results of COVID-19 tests.
"The health and safety of our employees, residents, and visitors remains our top priority," said New Braunfels City Manager Robert Camareno. "We appreciate the patience of those affected by this closure, and our thoughts are with our employees and their families."
Due to the shortage of staff required to operate the facility, the Landa Park Golf Course might reopen on Tuesday, pending test results.
Parks and Recreation staff members are notifying players with scheduled tee times at the golf course about the closure.
Staff members are also contacting a small group of parents whose children attended a golf skills camp at the facility on Monday.
During the closure of the golf course, city staff will clean and sanitize the facility prior to reopening, officials said.
