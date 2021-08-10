Comal County hospitals are caring for the highest number of COVID-19 positive patients ever reported — with more than 95% of those in local hospital beds unvaccinated, according to data released Tuesday.
County officials said local hospitals were caring for 95 patients, up four from the previous day, with 17 in intensive care and four on ventilators. The previous peak of local hospital usage was 93 patients, set on Jan. 20. The county began reporting local hospital use figures on July 20 of 2020.
Since the beginning of the pandemic in March of 2020, local hospitals have cared for a mix of county residents and those from outside the area, and some local patients have been treated in outside hospitals.
County public health officials said about 96% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated.
“Local hospitals are reporting high admissions of COVID positive patients and almost all are unvaccinated,” said Comal County Public Health Director Cheryl Fraser. “We know that vaccines are still our best defense against serious illness and deaths from COVID-19. We encourage everyone to consider getting vaccinated to protect their health and those around them.”
The percentage of hospital beds being used by COVID patients across the 22-county trauma service area that includes Comal and Guadalupe counties also continued an upward trajectory on Tuesday, increasing to 16.95% from Monday’s rate of 15.83%. At the start of July, that figure was 2.4%.
State health officials reported 628 available staffed hospital beds in the area, including 51 available staffed ICU beds.
There were at least 9,462 hospitalized patients statewide with COVID-19 as of Sunday, an increase of 2,609 patients compared with a week ago.
State health officials on Sunday reported 8,280 available staffed
hospital beds, including 394 available staffed ICU beds statewide. COVID-19 patients currently occupy 15% of total hospital beds.
The state is divided into 22 trauma service areas, and half of them reported 10 or fewer available ICU beds on Sunday.
The trauma service area that includes Laredo reported no available ICU beds, while the area that includes Abilene reported having one.
At least 53 Texas hospitals have no available ICU capacity, according to numbers reported to the federal government during the week ending Aug. 5. In Austin, five hospitals were at or above 90% of their ICU capacity during the same period, with two reporting no available ICU beds.
“We need to make sure that there’s beds and hospitals and staff in hospitals available to take care of people who don’t just have COVID-19, but … all of those other conditions,” Dr. Jennifer Shuford, chief state epidemiologist for the Texas Department of State Health Services, told the Texas Tribune. “As we see hospitalizations increasing at this rapid rate, we are afraid that we’re going to stress hospitals to the point that they can’t take care of some of those other people who are coming into the hospital for a stroke or a heart attack or any number of other things.”
Abbott looks for help
Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday appealed for out-of-state help to fight the third wave of COVID-19 in Texas that health experts say is being fueled by the highly contagious delta variant.
Abbott directed the Texas Department of State Health Services to use staffing agencies to find additional medical staff from beyond the state’s borders as the delta wave began to overwhelm its present staffing resources. He also has sent a letter to the Texas Hospital Association asking hospitals to “voluntarily postpone medical procedures for which delay will not result in loss of life or a deterioration in the patient’s condition.”
Abbott also directed the state health department and the Texas Division of Emergency Management to open additional COVID-19 antibody infusion centers to treat patients not needing hospital care and expand COVID-19 vaccine availability to the state’s underserved communities.
New cases
Meanwhile, back here at home, Comal County set another new peak for active cases on Tuesday, rising to 1,365, an increase of 54 from the previous day and 382 from a week ago.
That’s the third consecutive report that has indicated a new all-time high for active cases.
The county added 179 new cases and 125 recoveries on Tuesday. Of the new cases, 67 are confirmed and 112 are probable.
No deaths were reported Tuesday. The county’s fatalities remain at 344.
Most of the new cases reported on Tuesday are people younger than 50.
Twenty-six of the newest cases, including two infants under 12 months, are people under the age of 20, 28 are in their 20s, 67 are in their 30s and 40s, 45 are in their 50s and 60s and 13 are older than 70.
During last week’s commissioners court meeting, Fraser said the delta variant “is here and has probably contributed to the spike in the numbers we’ve seen in the county lately.”
State officials on Monday reported 2,151 new confirmed cases and 235 new probable cases, an increase of 3,054 cases compared with the seven-day average a week ago.
The number of Comal County residents hospitalized with the virus stood at 38 on Tuesday, up six from Monday’s report and 15 from a week ago. Of those hospitalized, two are between 19 and 29, four are in their 30s, two in their 40s, six in their 50s, 14 in their 60s, nine5 in their 70s and one older than 80.
The county’s seven-day molecular rate positivity rates stood at 15.74% and the antigen rate at 16.97%.
Vaccinations
According to DSHS figures, 64.45% of Comal County residents over the age of 12 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 55.8% are fully vaccinated as of Monday. The statewide rates stand at 63.76% and 53.55%, respectively.
The vaccination rates in Guadalupe County, which includes a portion of the city of New Braunfels, stood at 57.41% with one dose and 49.25% fully vaccinated.
The Comal County Public Health Department continues to offer vaccination appointments for those over the age of 12. The Moderna vaccine is used for those 18 and older, while the Pfizer is used for those between the ages of 12 and 18. There are no approved vaccines for those under the age of 12. Those interested in receiving a vaccine can call 830-221-1150 to schedule an appointment.
Residents can visit covidvaccine.texas.gov to find a provider in Comal County and surrounding areas.
Residents can also utilize TDEM’s State Mobile Vaccine Program by calling 844-90-TEXAS and selecting Option 3 to schedule a mobile vaccine clinic to vaccinate groups of friends, families, employees and volunteers.
Homebound Texans can also call 844-90-TEXAS and choose Option 1 to request a mobile vaccine team to come to their home.
COVID-19 testing is available in the parking lot of New Braunfels City Hall, located at 550 Landa St., weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
California-based healthcare startup Curative offers a modified version of the PCR test, allowing those being tested to administer their own swabs, and provides the tests at no cost to the public, regardless of which city or county a person resides.
The Texas Tribune and the Associated Press contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.