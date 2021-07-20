The number of Comal County hospital beds used for COVID-19 patients continued to rise on Tuesday, with health officials saying local hospitals are now caring for 35 — with nine of those in intensive care and three on ventilators.
At the start of July those hospitals were caring for 11 patients, and in mid June there were less than half a dozen patients being treated locally.
Hospitals have been caring for a mix of local patients and those from outside the area, and health officials Tuesday said 18 Comal County residents are hospitalized.
Most of those county residents hospitalized are under the age of 60, including one person who is 18 or younger, one person that's 19-29, two people in their 30s, two in their 40s and six in their 50s. Three people hospitalized are in their 60s, two are in their 70s, and one is older than 80.
Health officials nationally and doctors locally have said this surge in COVID cases has been hospitalizing younger patients than those previously, and that the vast majority of them have been unvaccinated. Most of the senior citizens in Comal County — more than 80% — have been fully vaccinated according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Comal County Epidemiologist Connie Alaniz said local vaccination history is not reported on all cases, but that from her data on current hospitalizations and deaths, the majority are unvaccinated. She said the incomplete data makes it difficult to give an accurate picture of what is actually occurring.
"Even if you’re vaccinated, you could get COVID-19," Alaniz said. "However, current data still suggests that being vaccinated decreases your chance of requiring hospitalization or dying from the disease."
She said that no vaccine is 100% effective, and that it offers one layer of protection against the virus.
"There are several things we still need to be doing to protect ourselves and our family members," Alaniz said.
Some areas around the country have put mask rules back in place as cases have climbed.
The percentage of hospital beds in the 22-county region that includes both Comal and Guadlaupe counties that are being used by COVID patients was at 4.55% on Tuesday.
New deaths
Health officials confirmed the death of two more people on Tuesday, both of them New Braunfels residents.
Officials said a man in his 70s passed away at a New Braunfels hospital on July 11, while a woman passed away at a New Braunfels hospital on July 5.
The county has now reported 334 deaths since the COVID-19 pandemic arrived locally in March of 2020.
New cases, recoveries
Health officials reported 85 new recoveries and 42 new cases on Tuesday with 29 of those cases confirmed and the remaining 19 probable.
The recoveries helped push the county's active case count back below the 400 mark — a figure it eclipsed on Monday — with officials saying there are now 378 active cases.
That number was 189 on June 1 and 226 on July 1, and mirrors a trend that has been reported around the state, nation and much of the rest of the world.
The rise in cases is believed to be driven by the new delta variant of the virus, with the Centers for Disease Control on Tuesday estimating that it accounts for 83% of cases in the United States.
There hasn't been a confirmed delta case in Comal County, but that doesn't mean that the variant isn't the one circulating here as it is in much of the country.
Alaniz said that specimens of the virus are sequenced randomly, and no confirmed cases just means that none has been reported here. She said the CDC's 83% figure would be of those sequenced, but not all cases are sequenced.
Like hospitalizations, most of the new cases are among those below the age of 60. Nine cases were reported in those under 20, five were in their 20s, 11 were in their 30s and 40s, 13 were in their 50s and 60s and four cases were in those over the age of 70.
The county's seven-day positivity rates were at at 6.95% for the molecular test and 7.22% for the antigen test — down from the 8.23% and 8.13% reported on Monday.
