Comal County had just 10 new positive COVID-19 cases, 313 active cases and 18 hospitalizations during the 24-hour period ending Wednesday, representing the lowest daily totals since June.

Cheryl Fraser, county public health director, said she and new Public Information Officer Cary Zayas both wanted to report “good news” to county commissioners Thursday morning.

“We only had 10 positive cases yesterday, which was the lowest in a very, very, very long time,” Fraser said.

The new cases included nine confirmed and one probable case — the lowest since four cases were reported June 11. Fraser said of almost 24,000 tests, the 3,270 total virus cases include 2,593 confirmed as positive and another 677 as probable. There have been 115 deaths and 2,842 recoveries since the county’s first confirmed case on March 18.

The active case total was the lowest since 292 were reported June 25 and hospitalizations the lowest since 17 reported June 26.

“We have been in the 50s and 60s in current hospitalizations, so it’s good to see that coming back down into the teens,” Fraser said. “Our seven-day positivity rate is 6.25% as of yesterday, and the state is at 8.98%.”

On Monday, Texas Department of State Health Services revised calculations of the state’s daily positivity rates — defined as the share of tests that yield positive results — which takes into account the dates that tests were administered. Because test results come in at varying times, state officials had to recalculate positivity rates to account for test results that were reported weeks or months after testing.

Fraser explained the new system calculates positivity rates on three factors — when specimen collections were received, when test results were reported and when cases were reported.

“Comal County’s rate is comparable to the lab-test reported date,” she said.

Fraser said hospitals are treating nine COVID-19 patients in-house, including one in intensive care and another on a ventilator. She said the public health office hopes to have another epidemiologist in place next week, and the state has approved four data entry clerks to replace two with contracts expiring Friday.

Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“We’re still seeing low numbers,” Frasier said of PCR drive-thru testing, which sampled 23 residents that led to six positive cases last Friday, and 26 more on Tuesday that have results still pending.

Fraser said the public health office continues its work with local nursing homes and assisted care facilities.

“We have no positive cases at those facilities,” she said, adding the public health office continues weekly meetings with school districts.

“They have done exceptionally well with implementing their COVID-19 plans, and these meetings are helping us all stay on the same page,” she said of NBISD and Comal ISD, also commending their surveillance and reporting efforts.

“We recently released a letter providing guidance when it comes to exchange students and we’re also working with (Public Health Authority) Dorothy Overman on developing algorithms for when children can return to school, and (revised) guidance for school nurses, now that the rules aren’t changing every week.”

The public health office is open by appointment only, with immunizations and other needs available by calling 830-221-1150.

“The new flu vaccine has arrived,” Fraser added. “The CDC recommends everyone over 6 months get a flu vaccine each season.”