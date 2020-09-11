Comal County Public Health officials on Friday reported 12 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 3,140.
Of the 12 new cases, two are confirmed and 10 are probable. Five are from New Braunfels, three are from the Garden Ridge area, three are from Bulverde/Spring Branch and one is from Fair Oaks. Two are younger than 20, two are in their 20s, four are in their 30s or 40s, three are in their 50s or 60s and one is older than 70.
With no additional COVID-19 recoveries reported in Comal County, the total recovered remains at 2,706.
The county now has 320 active confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases.
Of them, 39 are hospitalized, a number unchanged from the previous day’s report.
On Friday, Comal County hospitals reported caring for five COVID-19 patients — one less than Thursday. Of those, two are in intensive care and one is on a ventilator. Not all of these patients are necessarily county residents, and not all county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 are in Comal County hospitals.
As of Friday morning, Public Health has received reports of the following test information:
• 21,803 tests conducted
• 2,495 confirmed cases
• 645 probable cases
The seven day positivity rate — the percentage of tests with a positive result — for Friday is 9.50%, down 1.57 percentage points from Thursday. Public health experts say the goal is to hold the positivity rate below 6%.
