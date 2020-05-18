Comal County elections officials are biding the latest ruling on mail-in balloting and preparing for July’s statewide party primary runoffs.
Due to the COVID-19 crisis, Gov. Greg Abbott recently doubled the length of early voting for the July 14 runoff, signing a proclamation allowing early voting to begin July 29 instead of July 6. On Friday, the Texas Supreme Court blocked a lower-court order that would have allowed to vote by mail if they had concerns about catching the coronavirus at polling places.
Cynthia Jaqua, county elections administrator, is preparing for July and for Nov. 3, when the ballot will also include May 2 elections postponed by the virus.
“Trying to find (November) polling locations has been difficult because of everything that is happening,” she said. “Pending commissioner’s court approval, we’ll have five locations for the (July) runoff,” which again includes the Community Resource and Recreation Center.
“We’re glad to be back at CRRC for early voting, which will make the Canyon Lake community very happy,” Jaqua said. Other sites planned are Mammen Family Library and county annex in Bulverde, Garden Ridge Community Center, and main Comal Elections Office in New Braunfels.
Jaqua plans 14 countywide centers for in-person voting on July 14 and plans even more for Nov. 3, when postponed May 2 elections will appear on the same ballot — including New Braunfels ISD
trustees, city of New Braunfels charter amendments, and creation and officials for the proposed Lake Dunlap Water Control and Improvement District.
Canceled May 2 elections included Comal ISD’s $397.7 million bond proposal and uncontested trustees and council member elections in the Canyon Lake Community Library District, Johnson Ranch Municipal Utility District and cities of Bulverde and Garden Ridge.
Friday’s Supreme Court ruling came after Republican state Attorney General Ken Paxton petitioned to stay rulings by an appeals court and lower court that supported allowing voters to claim a disability and request mail-in ballots if they feared becoming sick at polling places.
Texas law generally limits mail-in voting to those 65 or older or with a “sickness or physical condition” preventing voting in person. The stay prevents county election officials from formally taking mail-in ballot applications from voters afraid of coronavirus exposure. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the high court would hear arguments and issue a final ruling before Election Day in November.
Jaqua said the county, which totaled 1,700 mail-in applications for the March primary, has about 2,900 mail-in requests for the July runoff. The last day to register to vote is June 15; the last day for the state to receive mail-in applications is July 2.
“We’ve had a lot of requests for ballot-by mail, a lot of those from people who voted in person in March, and especially from older people,” Jaqua said. “We are following the secretary of state’s orders by accepting those who are 65 and older, disabled or are out of the country,” she said.
In July, dozens of statewide runoffs will clinch party nominations to congressional and local offices, including Democratic races featuring former Air Force helicopter pilot MJ Hegar and state Sen. Royce West to face incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, and Roberto Alonzo and Chrysta Casteneda for railroad commissioner.
Locally, there are GOP runoffs for Place 5 on the state Board of Education, featuring Robert Morrow and Lani Popp, and “Guillermo” Richard Hayward and Jenny Garcia Sharon, vying to face incumbent Democratic District 35 U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett.
Election officials across the state have been deciphering how to safely host voters for the runoffs. Several have been stocking up on sanitizing and protective gear and considering plastic shields, like those now common at checkout counters, for check-in stations at polling places.
“We are sanitizing all of our equipment to get it ready to go out in July,” Jaqua said, adding placements of voting machines and voter entry and exits will be governed under strict social distancing.
