The state of health care in Texas will be the topic of a Zoom seminar hosted by the League of Women Voters of the Comal Area (LWV-CA) on Wednesday, March. 17.
“As residents of one of the most beautiful areas of Texas, we know why we are one of the fastest growing areas in the U.S.,” the LWV-CA said. “Our state is also one of the most prosperous in the country, so why does Texas rank among the worst for health care, with the highest uninsured rate in the nation?”
Andrea Stewart Roa, health educator, consultant and LWV-Texas health care chair, will review League’s health care positions, which seek “adequate funding for a comprehensive health care system for older adults to ensure a seamless continuum of quality care, and a basic level of health care for the medically indigent, including children of low-income families.”
The meeting, which also includes a question and answer session, begins at 7 p.m., March 17 on Zoom (ID: 899 8656 3219; password: 270440). It will also be live-streamed on Facebook and recorded recorded for later viewing on the LWV-CA YouTube channel, LWVComalTX.
For more, visit lwvcomal.org.
