As the city begins to reopen, local businesses are resuming operations. And the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce wants to share any changes to business operations with the community.
The chamber is soliciting information from its members as part of an effort to encourage residents to patronize local businesses. The chamber represents about 1,700 business members.
Michael Meek, president of the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber is continuing to advocate, promote and inform local businesses through the coronavirus pandemic.
“One strategy we are working on is encouraging residents and visitors to buy local,” Meek said. “We are in the data-gathering stage for this, which is why we need to know who is open and what are they offering. We’ll promote that information widely via the HZ and social mediums. We’ll be announcing the campaign soon.”
Gov. Greg Abbott earlier this week gave the green light for cosmetology salons, barbershops, hair salons, nail salons and tanning establishments to open Friday.
Abbott also announced that wedding venues and services required to conduct weddings could immediately open.
Weddings held indoors other than at a church, congregation or house of worship must limit occupancy to 25%.
The occupancy limits do not apply to the outdoor areas of a wedding reception or outdoor wedding receptions.
Beginning May 18, office buildings can open with the greater of five or fewer individuals or 25% of the total office workforce. The individuals must maintain appropriate social distancing.
Gyms, exercise facilities and exercise classes can also open on May 18 but must operate at 25% occupancy.
New Braunfels’ river parks also reopened this weekend after city officials closed access to river areas in late March.
Prince Solms and Hinman Island parks, and the City Tube Chute reopened Friday, with Cypress Bend and River Acres parks scheduled to reopen Saturday. The parks open under limited hours — between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily -— and under limited capacity, with park rangers monitoring parking areas adjacent to each venue.
Meek said he is encouraged that continued business opening will benefit the community.
“Every day, more and more businesses open back up and that benefits everyone,” Meek said. “People in Texas are ready to travel also, and they will do it close to home primarily. New Braunfels is perfectly suited to be that getaway of choice.”
For updates on local businesses, check their websites and social media channels. Playinnewbraunfels.com/open is being updated regularly as a resource for reopenings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.