Thousands of twinkling lights will again light up the Main Plaza of downtown New Braunfels leading into the holiday season.
Considering COVID-19 precautions, city officials announced on Wednesday that the annual downtown lighting event would take place virtually.
At about 6:15 p.m., Nov. 20, residents can view a brief address from local officials followed by the traditional countdown leading up to the flipping of the switch and the Main Plaza lights turning on.
The virtual tree lighting event will be available for free on the city’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CityofNewBraunfels and on its website, nbtexas.org/treelighting.
“Additionally, after much coordination with local elves, the city of New Braunfels will also be able to provide families with an opportunity to take socially-distanced pictures with Santa Claus,” said David Ferguson, the city’s communications coordinator.
From 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Nov. 20, Saint Nick will be sitting atop a vintage New Braunfels fire truck at City Hall.
Families can enter the City Hall parking lot from Walnut Avenue or Landa Street, park their vehicles, and then line up (maintaining 6 feet of space between groups) to wait their turn for a picture with Santa. Face coverings are required while waiting in line for everyone over the age of 10 years old.
Pictures are being taken by a professional photographer and will cost $10 each with the proceeds benefiting the New Braunfels Downtown Association. Note that only cash payments will be accepted, and no one will be allowed to enter the line after 8:30 p.m. (those already in line at 8:30 p.m. will still be served).
Good boys and girls are also welcome to write letters to Santa at home and bring them that evening to drop them off in Santa’s mailbox at City Hall.
For additional information, contact the New Braunfels Parks and Recreation Office at 830-221-4350.
