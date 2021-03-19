A Houston man became Canyon Lake’s first fatality this year after he tried to rescue children when high winds separated the swimmers from their boat on Wednesday.
David Alberto Guerra, 34, drowned while trying to save children, believed to be family members, after the pontoon boat carrying 17 passengers drifted away from the Canyon Park shoreline.
Comal County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Canyon Lake Fire and EMS personnel and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game wardens received the emergency call around 1:30 p.m.
“Dispatch received a 9-1-1 call in reference to a person in distress in the water on Canyon Lake near Canyon Park,” CCSO Det. Rebekah Coons said. “The person in distress was one of 17 people aboard a boat on the water.
“The preliminary investigation revealed the victim entered the water in an attempt to rescue struggling swimmers. The deceased, along with help from a witness, was able to get the swimmers out of the water but the victim was unable to save himself.”
Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Tom Clark pronounced Guerra dead at 2:13 p.m. Coons said TPWD game wardens are handling the investigation. TPWD Capt. Javier Fuentes said no autopsy was ordered and his agency is now compiling water fatality and boat accident reports.
“There were several witnesses who saw the drowning.” Fuentes said. “We haven’t finalized our investigation yet, but right now it appears to be an unfortunate incident.”
Jason Rush, Canyon Lake Fire & EMS battalion chief, said Guerra was found unresponsive and floating on the wind-whipped lake.
“Winds were about 18 to 20 mph and gusted to 30 mph — very windy for the lake,” Rush said.
Canyon Lake’s Marine 53 coasted through the whitecaps to get Guerra to a ground ambulance, where paramedics continued life-saving measures for another 40 minutes.
“We performed CPR and continued efforts after getting him there,” Rush said, adding there were no other injuries. Canyon Lake Fire Chief Darren Brinkkoeter said the witness, a man on a jet ski, helped the children to safety.
“I wish we could have done more,” he said, commending Canyon Lake’s Fire/EMS’s individual responders.
Guerra is Comal County’s and Canyon Lake’s first water-related death this year. Last year two died at Canyon Lake; the last was Luis Rodriguez, 25, of Mexico, who went missing while swimming near Comal Park last July 4. His body was recovered on July 9.
