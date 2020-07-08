New Braunfels Independent School District held a district-wide Zoom teleconference Wednesday, the first in a series of weekly sessions to keep parents abreast of planning for the upcoming school year.
More than 725 tuned into the update led by NBISD Superintendent Randy Moczygemba, which reviewed Texas Education Agency guidelines, announced Tuesday, regarding public school instruction under COVID-19.
“The information we’ve been waiting on since May 20 was finally shared with us yesterday afternoon,” Moczygemba said. “We plan on keeping you informed. During these sessions you can send in your questions we will try to answer all of those you have.”
Moczygemba spoke an hour reviewing some of NBISD’s virus procedures but he said many more will be determined in the coming weeks.
“While school districts share education as the No. 1 goal every year, this school year the safety of their and our students and staff will be the No. 1 priority under COVID 19,” Moczygemba said, noting the “tremendous” increase of positive cases and hospitalizations in the community.
The TEA’s latest guidance did not include many specifics for at-risk teachers who may not feel safe going into school. It did mandate school districts post summarized COVID-19 safety plans for parents and the public, which Moczygemba said NBISD will have in place well ahead of the week required before on-campus instruction begins.
Districts must require teachers and staff to self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms, including taking their temperature, before coming onto campus each day.
Moczygemba explained the district will follow that protocol and develop more to have in place when school begins on Aug. 24. He asked parents to check kids for symptoms before they leave for school, and explained some procedures the district has in place for those developing symptoms while at school.
The TEA mandates school districts must offer daily on-campus instruction for all students who want it, though any parent can request their child receive virtual instruction if it is offered.
On Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott addressed the challenges school districts face this year.
“A key word for education this coming school year is flexibility,” Abbott said during an interview with a San Antonio TV station. “We will need to be flexible based on the facts on the ground at that particular time. Of course, school districts can work with the TEA to determine the best practices for one place or another.
“In the weeks between now and when schools open, my executive order could change in regards to the use of masks. We’ll just need to wait and see. My goal is to have the measures we’ve implemented in the past few days and weeks have an effect, which may not be seen until the end of July.”
Moczygemba said the district will craft its own policy regarding face coverings. He said it will allow for parental preferences, but emphasized that politics will not factor into the decision.
“We will absolutely not put up with any kind of bullying of students” choosing to wear masks or other protective coverings, he added.
Moczygemba remained after his presentation to answer some of the more than 100 questions that addressed in-person attendance and protocols, various remote instruction formats and guidelines for extracurricular activities and sports competitions, of which were updated by the University Interscholastic League on Wednesday.
“We will have more questions than we can get to in an hour,” he said, adding those not addressed in the sessions will be forwarded to various departments.
Moczygemba asked parents fill out emailed surveys that will be used to further determine district COVID protocols and staffing for in-person and remote learning. Answers to questions and recorded weekly sessions will be available under NBISD’s Roadmap to Reopening at the district’s website, www.nbisd.org.
