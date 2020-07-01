Both New Braunfels hospitals continue to adjust to the increasing number of COVID-19 patient…

COVID-19 Location Breakdown

Of the 778 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Comal County, the location breakdown is:

573 from the New Braunfels area, including eastern and central Comal County

125 from western Comal County, including Bulverde and Spring Branch

40 from south of Canyon Lake

22 from north of Canyon Lake, including Fischer

16 from southern Comal County, including Garden Ridge and Schertz

2 from Fair Oaks Ranch