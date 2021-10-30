This final weekend of Spanish Heritage month seemed the perfect time to dedicate the column to a recognized Tejano, Jose Antonio Navarro.
Locally we frequently hear the name of another prominent Tejano, Veramendi. That is because Veramendi is the title given to the extensive property development located between Loop 337 and Hueco Springs Loop.
Why was the development called Veramendi? Possibly because in 1831 Juan Martin de Veramendi was awarded five leagues of land. Three of the leagues contained Comal Springs. The remaining two leagues contained San Marcos Springs. The Veramendi-named site is located up the hill and a relatively short distance from the main Comal Springs in beautiful Landa Park.
Awarding the five leagues to Veramendi in 1831 was Land Commissioner, Jose Antonio Navarro.
Born in San Antonio in 1795, Jose Antonio Navarro was one of twelve children of a most successful merchant, Angel Navarro, who arrived in Texas from Corsica in 1777. In 1783 Angel married Josefa Ruiz de Pena, whose brother Jose Francisco Ruiz influenced his nephew Jose Antonio Navarro.
At an early age Jose Antonio broke his leg and it did not heal properly; consequently, he was permanently disabled. In 1805, at the age of 10, he was sent to Saltillo for a formal education. His studies were cut short in 1808 when he was called home just prior to his father’s death. Jose Antonio returned to San Antonio to take up the mercantile trade but never lost his love of books and learning. He eventually read enough law on his own to become a practicing attorney. His later writings showed a command of European history and political thought that was unusual on the isolated Texas frontier of the time.
The restrictive rule of New Spain on the far northern frontier of Texas was stifling to trade and further growth.
By 1811, a revolt was started in Texas. Jose Antonio’s uncle Francisco Ruiz joined the revolt. Spain struck back with Spanish troops led by General Joaquin de Arredondo at the Battle of Medina August 18, 1813. It’s considered the bloodiest battle ever fought on Texas soil.
The aftermath was terrible for Bexarenos, left to face the wrath of General Arredondo. Over 300 were slaughtered in addition to severe punishment for many other citizens. Francisco Ruiz escaped east to Louisiana taking his nephew Jose Antonio Navarro with him.
Navarro hated being away from his home, family, and San Antonio. In three years, he was able to return because his mother arranged a pardon for him from the King of Spain. Upon his arrival, he found San Antonio a shattered city and his family shunned. Ruiz did not return until there was freedom from Spain in 1821.
A month after the Oath of Independence had been administered to the Spanish governor in 1821, Stephen F. Austin arrived in San Antonio. He was ready to complete his father Moses Austin’s dream of colonizing Texas.
Austin found both Navarro and Ruiz willing partners in his colonization plans. Navarro and Austin were similar in age and temperament. They became trusted friends.
Navarro entered the state congress in 1827. In early 1834, Navarro refused an appointment to the National Senate. In February 1836, he did not refuse when the Bexarenos sent both he and his uncle Francisco Ruiz as delegates to the Texan Convention at Washington-on-the-Brazos. There, both Navarro and Ruiz signed the Texas Declaration of Independence on March 2, 1836.
Texas became a Republic in 1836. In 1841, the Republic of Texas President Lamar appointed Navarro a Commissioner on the Santa Fe Expedition. The Expedition had many difficulties. As a result, Navarro was imprisoned in Mexico. Even though his life was threatened, he remained true to Texas. He finally managed to escape and returned to Texas.
Shortly after his return he was elected to represent Bexar County in the 1845 Constitutional Convention for the new American state of Texas. The delegates came together on the Fourth of July in Austin where the first order of business was the granting of permission to Jose Antonio Navarro to engage in the services of an interpreter. The second order of business was the favorable response to the invitation to join the Federal Union.
All Texans praised the faithful patriot Navarro for his years of service to Texas.
In recognition of his faithfulness to Texas, Navarro County is named in his honor.
